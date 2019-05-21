Hallmark Channel Radio Returns to SiriusXM for Wedding Season as Part of New Expanded Relationship

Following a highly successful collaboration during last year's holiday season, SiriusXM and Hallmark CHANNEL announced today an expanded relationship that heralds the return of Hallmark CHANNEL Radio as a recurring seasonal offering through 2020.

Kicking off in conjunction with Hallmark Channel's annual "June Weddings" programming event, SiriusXM's Hallmark CHANNEL Radio will celebrate the season of "I do's" beginning Friday, May 31 at 9:00 am ET and will run through Monday, July 1 at 3:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 4 and through the SiriusXM app.

Voiced by two of the network's most beloved stars, Candace Cameron Bure and Lacey Chabert, SiriusXM's weddings-themed Hallmark CHANNEL Radio will feature timeless love songs including tracks from such artists as Ed Sheeran, Elton John, Kelly Clarkson, Rod Stewart, Elvis Presley, Rascal Flatts, Billy Joel, Brad Paisley, LeAnn Rimes and more. In addition, Hallmark CHANNEL stars including Kellie Pickler and Jack Wagner, among others, will host countdown specials, walking SiriusXM subscribers through their favorite wedding songs.

"With music being such essential component of our viewers' holidays and celebrations all year long, Hallmark CHANNEL Radio is the perfect complement to Hallmark Channel's seasonal programming franchises," said Bill Abbott, president & CEO, Crown Media Family Networks. "Our collaboration with SiriusXM was a huge success during last year's 'Countdown to Christmas' and we look forward to building on this exciting new relationship further, beginning with wedding season in June."

Aligning with some of the network's most popular programming franchises, including "Countdown to Christmas," Hallmark CHANNEL Radio will return throughout the year and feature themed playlists specially curated to enhance subscribers' seasonal celebrations. SiriusXM's Hallmark CHANNEL Radio originally launched in November 2018 featuring 24/7 holiday music and coincided with the network's highly popular "Countdown to Christmas" programming event.

SiriusXM subscribers will be able to tune into Hallmark CHANNEL Radio (ch. 4) on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.





