Hailee Steinfeld in Talks to Play Kate Bishop on HAWKEYE

Variety reports that actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld may join the Marvel universe; she has been offered the role of Kate Bishop on Disney+'s upcoming "Hawkeye" series, starring Jeremy Renner in the titular role.

Renner reprises the role of Clint Barton, one he's played across several films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He most recently wielded his bow and arrow in "Avengers: Endgame."

Bishop is a Marvel Comics character who took up the Hawkeye mantle after Clint Barton (Renner). She is also a member of the group known as the Young Avengers.

Steinfeld was nominated for an Academy Award for her role in "True Grit." She's also known for starring in several "Pitch Perfect" films, and in "Bumblebee," "The Edge of Seventeen," and "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse." She's also a recording artist, with several certified-platinum singles.

Read the original story on Variety.





