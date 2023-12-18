HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD Tomorrow

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on December 19.

By: Dec. 18, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes - Full List of Nominations! Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE, MAESTRO & More Nominated For Golden Globes
WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD Photo 2 WAITRESS Film Will Be Available for Streaming and VOD
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters Photo 3 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Extends Run In Theaters
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10 Photo 4 WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Live Capture Makes Box Office Top 10

HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD Tomorrow

Return to Panem and see how it all began when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on December 19 from Lionsgate, just in time for the holidays.

Based on the Suzanne Collins best-selling novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, and directed by Francis Lawrence, the star-studded cast features Tom Blyth (Benediction), Golden Globe® winner Rachel Zegler (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, West Side Story, 2022), Emmy® Award winner Peter Dinklage (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones,” 2019), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”), Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), and EGOT winner Viola Davis (Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “How to Get Away with Murder,” 2015; GRAMMY® for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, Finding Me, 2023; Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Fences, 2017; Tony® for Best Actress (Leading Role - Play), Fences, 2010).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently still in theaters, where it has earned over $300 million worldwide.
 
In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, three-time GRAMMY Award® winner and six-time nominee singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo joins the prestigious franchise, co-writing and performing the preeminent original song “Can’t Catch Me Now.”
 
64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus as he unites with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games, and battles his instincts for both good and evil.
 
On December 19, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
MGM+ Renews BEACON 23 For Season Two Photo
MGM+ Renews BEACON 23 For Season Two

MGM+, a premium linear channel and streaming service, announced it has picked up the second season of the science-fiction mystery thriller Beacon 23, based on the best-selling book by Hugh Howey. Zak Penn (Ready Player One, Free Guy) created the series and executive produces.

2
ABCs JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Wins Fall In Late-Night In Adults 18-49 Photo
ABC's JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE! Wins Fall In Late-Night In Adults 18-49

During the week of Dec. 4, 2023, ABC's “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” ranked as the No. 1 late-night talk show in the key demo of Adults 18-49 (0.16 rating), marking the 9th time in the 10 weeks since the show returned with new episodes on Oct. 2 to rank No. 1.

3
Japan House Los Angeles Sets Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia Photo
Japan House Los Angeles Sets Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia

Japan House Los Angeles presents 'Unlock Cinema | Short Films, Infinite Possibilities' with Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia. A one-day film festival in Hollywood celebrating film and culture. Screening diverse short films by Japanese and international filmmakers, from up-and-comers to an Academy Award-winning filmmaker.

4
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY Photo
Video: Watch the New Trailer for THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2: MILADY

THE THREE MUSKETEERS - PART 2 releases an exciting trailer for fans to enjoy.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Photos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure RevealPhotos: Harry Styles Takes Over Madame Tussauds Orlando With Latest Wax Figure Reveal
Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'Lisa Curtis Releases New Single 'Made For You'
WAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second TimeWAITRESS THE MUSICAL Extends in Movie Theaters For the Second Time
Pete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy SpecialPete Davidson to Return to Netflix For Second Hour-Long Comedy Special

Videos

Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III Video
Watch the Cast of THE GILDED AGE Chat with Met Opera Vice President C. Graham Berwind, III
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton Video
Watch the Final Trailer For THE CROWN With Imelda Staunton
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
I NEED THAT
Ticket Central WONKA
GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
& JULIET