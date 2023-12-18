HUNGER GAMES: THE BALLAD OF SONGBIRDS & SNAKES Coming to PVOD Tomorrow

Return to Panem and see how it all began when The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes arrives on Premium Video on Demand and Premium Electronic Sell-Through on December 19 from Lionsgate, just in time for the holidays.

Based on the Suzanne Collins best-selling novel of the same name, with a screenplay by Michael Lesslie and Michael Arndt, and directed by Francis Lawrence, the star-studded cast features Tom Blyth (Benediction), Golden Globe® winner Rachel Zegler (Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy, West Side Story, 2022), Emmy® Award winner Peter Dinklage (Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, “Game of Thrones,” 2019), Hunter Schafer (“Euphoria”), Josh Andrés Rivera, Jason Schwartzman (Asteroid City), and EGOT winner Viola Davis (Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series, “How to Get Away with Murder,” 2015; GRAMMY® for Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording, Finding Me, 2023; Oscar® for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role, Fences, 2017; Tony® for Best Actress (Leading Role - Play), Fences, 2010).

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is currently still in theaters, where it has earned over $300 million worldwide.



In The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, three-time GRAMMY Award® winner and six-time nominee singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo joins the prestigious franchise, co-writing and performing the preeminent original song “Can’t Catch Me Now.”



64 years before Katniss Everdeen volunteered as tribute, and decades before Coriolanus Snow became the tyrannical President of Panem, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes follows a young Coriolanus as he unites with Lucy Gray Baird in the 10th Hunger Games, and battles his instincts for both good and evil.



On December 19, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes will be available to buy for $24.99 and to rent at $19.99 (48-hour period) on participating digital platforms from which movies are purchased, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play, Vudu, and more.