HUNDREDS OF BEAVERS Makes Streaming Debut This Month

Hundreds of Beavers will make their streaming launch on April 15. The film, which emerged as one of the festival circuit's most unexpected gems of recent years, is coming to VOD and Fandor as a national tour continues. Hundreds of Beavers will be available for rental and purchase on Prime Video and Apple TV nationwide through FilmHub starting April 15, 2024. Other major TVOD platforms will follow. The frostbitten epic comedy will be available as an SVOD exclusive on Fandor beginning April 19.

The spring streaming release puts a cap on an exciting winter for Hundreds of Beavers, which took on a self-distributed theatrical release across the United States and Canada shortly after the new year and continuing through the digital debut.

Producer Kurt Ravenwood enthused, "We're very excited to be working with FilmHub for our premium rentals and purchases, because with FilmHub, indie filmmakers get 80% of the rental and purchase dollar: more money directly to the artists. We see this as a viable model for self-distribution of indie films."

Pre-order Hundreds of Beavers on Apple TV