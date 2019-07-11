HOW TO GET AWAY WITH MURDER To Conclude with Sixth Season

ABC announced today that the upcoming sixth season of "How to Get Away with Murder" will be its last. The series, which has been a constant in ABC's TGIT programming block since its debut on Sept. 25, 2014, will return THURSDAY, SEPT. 26 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT). This season follows Professor Annalise Keating's (Viola Davis) class through their final semester in law school - while the deception, fear and guilt binding Professor Keating to her students prove deadlier than ever.

During the series run, Viola Davis earned the 2015 Primetime Emmy® for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series which cemented her name in history as the first woman of color to win an Emmy Award in the category. In addition to the Emmy, Davis has been honored with two SAG Awards, a People's Choice Award and an NAACP Image Award for her portrayal of Annalise Keating.

"Viola Davis made television history with her unforgettable portrayal of iconic female antihero Annalise Keating," said Karey Burke, president, ABC Entertainment. "I am eternally grateful to her, Pete Nowalk and Shondaland for creating and bringing to life such a smart, sophisticated and groundbreaking series that has long been an integral part of Thursday nights on ABC."

Series creator Pete Nowalk says, "Deciding to end this series was a brutal decision, but ultimately the story tells you what to do - as it did here. For me, Annalise Keating's journey has always had a clear ending. Knowing I have 15 episodes left to finish her story, and the chance to give all the characters their own killer endings, is a gift rarely given to a series creator and I'm grateful to ABC and ABC Studios for the opportunity and creative freedom. I am so thankful to the brilliant cast, writers and crew for dedicating themselves to the most rewarding experience of my career over the last six years. I also want to thank our fans. The only reason this show exists is because of your loyalty and enthusiasm. I can't wait for you all to see how it ends, with twists and turns and all the craziness we love to create every Thursday night. Buckle up."

"How to Get Away with Murder" has been praised for its on-screen inclusivity, with storylines exploring racial dynamics, LGBTQ representation, gender inequality and sex positivity. Over the course of the last five seasons, the series has been awarded numerous accolades including an American Film Institute Award for Television Program of the Year, a GLAAD Media Award for Outstanding Drama Series and an NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Drama Series.

Since its debut, "How to Get Away with Murder" has resonated with audiences across the country and in 257 territories. Last season, the series ranked as the No. 1 program in Thursday's 10 o'clock hour among Adults 18-34 and Women 18-34 and more than doubled its Live + Same Day Adult 18-49 rating, jumping by +114% in Live + 7 Day playback.

"How to Get Away with Murder" soared by more than +2 full rating points from its Live + Same Day Adult 18-49 rating to its Multiplatform + 35 Day rating (+2.08 rating - 2.74 rating vs. 0.67 rating). The drama grew by nearly a full rating point (+0.97) among Adults 18-49 in online/VOD viewing, outperforming its Live + Same Day rating (0.67 rating).

"How to Get Away with Murder" stars Academy Award® winner Viola Davis as Professor Annalise Keating, Billy Brown as Detective Nate Lahey, Jack Falahee as Connor Walsh, Aja Naomi King as Michaela Pratt, Matt McGorry as Asher Millstone, Charlie Weber as Frank Delfino, Liza Weil as Bonnie Winterbottom, Conrad Ricamora as Oliver Hampton, Rome Flynn as Gabriel Maddox and Amirah Vann as Tegan Price.

Shondaland's "How to Get Away with Murder" is created and executive produced by Peter Nowalk ("Scandal," "Grey's Anatomy"). Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers and Stephen Cragg also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by ABC Studios, a division of Disney Television Studios.





Related Articles View More TV Stories