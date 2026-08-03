HOUSE OF WORSHIP Film to Open Nationwide in Theaters This August

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HOUSE OF WORSHIP, a cinematic event centered on songs that have shaped modern worship music, is set to open in more than 400 theaters nationwide beginning August 23. The film will be distributed through Fandango and presented by The Fuel Music and Ori Music in association with K-LOVE and Air1, bringing together 25 artists and songwriters from the worship music community.

Tickets, movie times, exclusive gift card and more are available now at https://fandan.co/HouseOfWorship.

The House of Worship film shares a bold revival of the anthems that have shaped modern worship across the world. Through cinematic storytelling and intimate interviews, the film explores the origins and impact of these songs, revealing how they have shaped the hearts of worship leaders, songwriters and congregations across generations and nations.

Executive produced by four-time GRAMMY and 45-time Dove Awards-winner Michael W. Smith and Dove Award-winning, RIAA Gold-selling Australian worship pioneer Darlene Zschech, songs for the film and companion 13-song album were recorded in-the-round at World Wide Stages (Spring Hill, TN). All 25 artists collaborated to reimagine classics, share behind-the-scenes stories and offer a fresh and inspiring musical expression that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of worship music.

'What drew me to House of Worship was the opportunity to be a part of something that unites generations through songs that have shaped the Church,' says Michael W. Smith. 'These songs have truly been anthems of worship for believers around the world, decade after decade. And to sing them with so many leaders in different seasons of ministry, all joined in worship, was something I will never forget!'

'I know that this will be a great blessing to your community of faith as together we gather around the name of Jesus,' says Zschech. 'Every song is a prayer rising from sons and daughters crying out to God together.'

'World Vision is thrilled to sponsor this once-in-a-lifetime project that will both unite and bless churchgoers around the world,' says Edgar Sandoval Sr., President / CEO of World Vision. 'We have partnered with Christian music artists for over 30 years to bring more help to vulnerable children in Jesus' name.'

Featured in the film and on the album are Brenton Brown, Brian and Jenn Johnson, Brian Doerksen, Cece Winans, Charity Gayle, Chris Brown (Elevation Worship), Chris McClarney, Christy Nockels, Cody Carnes, Darlene Zschech, Ed Cash (We The Kingdom), Hillary Scott (Lady A), Israel Houghton, Josh Baldwin, Kari Jobe, Leeland Mooring, Martin Smith, Matt Redman, Michael W. Smith, Mitch Wong, Naomi Raine, Pat Barrett, Paul Baloche and Tim Hughes. Together, these artists have received 48 GRAMMY Awards (142 nominations), 183 Dove Awards, and 29 nominations for this year's 57th Annual GMA Dove Awards.

Live-recorded song performances featured in the House of Worship film include:

01. Open The Eyes Of My Heart — House of Worship, Paul Baloche & Chris McClarney

02. Come Now Is The Time To Worship — House of Worship, Brian Doerksen & Leeland

03. Everlasting God — House of Worship, Brenton Brown & Pat Barrett

04. I Could Sing Of Your Love Forever — House of Worship, Martin Smith & Josh Baldwin

05. The Heart Of Worship — House of Worship, Matt Redman & Hillary Scott

06. I Give You My Heart — House of Worship & Mitch Wong

07. Jesus At The Center — House of Worship, Israel Houghton & Naomi Raine

The film, which explores the origins and influence of well-known worship anthems through interviews and cinematic storytelling, was executive produced by Michael W. Smith and Darlene Zschech, who also contributed to a companion 13-song album tied to the release.

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