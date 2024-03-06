HOUSE OF SIMS Returns For Season 2 Next Week on OFTV

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



“House of Sims,” the reality series that saw former TOWIE star Chloe Sims leave Essex behind to follow an American dream, will return for a second season. The first episode will be available on OnlyFans' free-to-view streaming service, OFTV, from Wednesday, March 13th, with the remaining four episodes debuting weekly thereafter.

The show, which also stars Chloe's sisters Demi and Frankie, brother Charlie and his fiancée Georgia Shults, sees the UK-based celebs navigate life in Los Angeles and documents the family's highs and lows.

Season two follows hot on the heels of the recent announcement that season one of the hit show - which launched on OFTV last summer - is set to air on Netflix UK this March under a licensing deal.

The trailer for the new series shows Chloe and Georgia taking surf lessons on the beach, a mystery date for Chloe, tension in THE FAMILY as the pressure of LA life takes its toll, as well as THE FAMILY going full-glam for Georgia's bachelorette party in the season finale.

The season is also set to feature guest appearances from other former TOWIE stars, including Vas J Morgan.

Keily Blair, CEO of OnlyFans, said: “House of Sims has proven to be a huge hit with viewers in the UK and across the world, and we're excited to see people's reactions to an even more dramatic second season. We're continuing to strengthen our line-up of reality shows and unscripted series, providing more opportunities for our creators to grow their audience and making OFTV the home of incredible new content for our fans.”

Chloe Sims said: “Filming this season was a blast - there was so much going on and we got to do so many things you won't have seen us do before, from seeing an amazing drag show at Hamburger Mary's to having surfing lessons. Fans of the show are going to love it. There are definitely some tense moments like there are in any family, and you'll get to see the bumps in the road as we adjust to life in Los Angeles.