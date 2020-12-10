HOUSE OF HO Premieres Today on HBO Max

In case you missed the advance screening and Q&A for House of Ho, you can watch the full conversation with Washington, Judy, and Lesley Ho, showrunner and executive producer Nick Lee, and moderator Wendy Nguyen of Wendy's Lookbook exclusively on NextShark's social pages.

Follow the lives, loves, and conflicts of the Hos, a wealthy Vietnamese-American family in Houston who've built a multimillion-dollar empire.

In this unique and wildly entertaining new reality series, power struggles and family drama collide as Binh and Hue, immigrants who proudly achieved the American dream, attempt to control the lives of their adult children Washington and Judy, who find themselves under constant pressure to live up to their parents' impossible expectations. Along with Washington's wife Lesley, kooky Aunt Tina, and party girl Cousin Sammy, the Ho household is filled with love, laughter, and of course, designer handbags.

All episodes of the new reality series are available to stream on HBO Max now!

Watch the cast Q&A here: