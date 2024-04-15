HOME SWEET ROME Set for U.S. Premiere May 16 on Max

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Get ready to embark on a young girl’s heartwarming journey in the heart of Italy as Home Sweet Rome! makes its U.S. premiere on Max Thursday, May 16!

From Emmy-nominated Hannah Montana and That’s So Raven creator Michael Poryes, this charming new series follows the story of Lucy, played by Kensington Tallman (Inside Out 2, That Girl Lay Lay), a spirited teenager who leaves California behind to start a new life in Rome with her dad (Darrin Rose) and Italian pop sensation stepmom, Francesca (Eleonora Facchini).

Home Sweet Rome! has captivated young audiences around the world and now Max will bring this coming-of-age comedy, complete with original music, relatable mishaps, heartwarming connections and stunning Italian vistas to audiences in the US. It centers on 13-year-old Lucy starting a new life in Rome. With new friends, amazing food, haute fashion, and a best friend she can now only talk to on a screen, Lucy discovers what the meaning of “When in Rome” is all about. As Lucy learns to adapt to her new city, new school, and new life, she’s also navigating through the growing pains of being a teenager, and the additional challenge of her best friend, Kyla (Ava Ro), being 6,000 miles away.

“I always wanted to go to Italy and this was an opportunity of a lifetime. This series reminded me so much of Emily in Paris. The story is so relatable and I really saw myself in Lucy as she navigates the challenges of adapting to a new culture, making friends, and falling in love with this incredible city,” said Tallman. “Being a teenager can sometimes be filled with so much anxiety, and I hope this series will help young girls like me find encouragement through tough times, while being swept away by the magic of Rome.”

Poryes shared, “I always strive to create a series grounded in relevant truths, real characters, and relatable stories. The secret to ALL THAT is finding a uniquely genuine and talented star who can be the heart and soul of everything. Kensington Tallman, like I saw in both Miley and Raven, is that star and I know the audience will love her as much as I do!”

Home Sweet Rome! is developed and written by Degrassi alums Matt Huether and Courtney Jane Walker, who also both serve as showrunners. Shot entirely on location in Rome and featuring exciting original songs in each episode, the series blends both American and European sensibilities. Home Sweet Rome! is an Italian-Canadian co-production by Italy's Red Monk Studio, part of the Superprod Group, and Canada's First Generation Films.

Don’t miss the premiere of “Home Sweet Rome” on Max, Thursday May 16.