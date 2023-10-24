HOLIDAY TWIST Coming to Theaters This December

ETM Distribution has set a national theatrical release for Stephanie Garvin’s directorial debut HOLIDAY TWIST, it was announced today.

The holiday-family film stars Kelly Stables (SUPERSTORE), Neal McDonough (YELLOWSTONE), Sean Astin (THE LORD OF THE RINGS), James Maslow (BIG TIME RUSH), Emily Tosta (MAYANS M.C.), Caylee Cowan (WILLY’S WONDERLAND), Drew Fuller (CHARMED), Brian Thomas Smith (THE BIG BANG THEORY), Haley Reinhart (AMERICAN IDOL), Kelli Mi Li (BLING EMPIRE), Tess Murphy (WAITRESS), and introduces singer-songwriter Jake Miller, TikTok star Montana Tucker, and paraplegic athlete Blake Leeper.

HOLIDAY TWIST was written, directed, and produced by Stephanie Garvin (THE TRIAL OF THE CHICAGO 7). Scott M. Rosenfelt (HOME ALONE) also produced.

HOLIDAY TWIST centers on a high-powered female executive and Grinchy workaholic CEO (Stables), whose whole world comes crashing down because of unforeseen circumstances despite her self-perceived importance. With help from a Salvation Army Santa (Leeper) and a little holiday magic, the protagonist finally realizes the key to letting go of her painful past is the answer to becoming the twinkling light that both her community and her family need. It’s sure to inspire audiences to be resilient, forgiving, and transformative.

"In my feature film directorial debut, I am thankful for the invaluable collaboration with and support from my outstanding cast, crew, and producer teams. Through many trials and tribulations, we managed to stay independent and create a family oriented movie with an original music sound track designed to be a light for people who are suffering in many ways through tough times. It's a story of overcoming adversity, rolling with the punches, and finding joy in THE JOURNEY along the ROCKY ROAD of life. It's my personal passion that it will inspire audiences to be resilient, forgiving and transformative.” says Stephanie Garvin.

About Stephanie Garvin

Stephanie Garvin is a director, producer, writer and actor, currently residing in Los Angeles, California. Following a career in the financial industry and as an entrepreneur, Ms. Garvin has successfully pursued her childhood dream of writing and making movies.

Ms. Garvin is an Executive Producer of “What About Love” starring Sharon Stone and Andy Garcia to be released on Valentine’s Day 2024. Prior to her work with “Holiday Twist,” Ms. Garvin was a co-Executive Producer of the award-winning feature film “The Trial of the Chicago 7,” which secured a much-publicized deal with Netflix and was directed by Aaron Sorkin. Ms. Garvin was also a co-producer on the feature film documentary “Mr. Nelson on the North Side” which explored the early developmental years of Prince’s life until his passing at the height of his career.