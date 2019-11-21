HISTORYCon Comes to Pasadena Convention Center April 3-5

HISTORYCon(TM), a three-day immersive event that explores America's history through interactive exhibits, expert speaker sessions and an expansive marketplace will come to Pasadena Convention Center in Pasadena, CA April 3-5, 2020. The enthusiast event will feature fan-favorite HISTORY(R) series talent, renowned historians, authors and experts in a weekend-long convention dedicated to exploring and celebrating our country's cultural, societal, and political milestones, and helps mark the network's 25th anniversary. The announcement was made today by Paul Buccieri, President, A+E Networks Group.

Bringing the HISTORY(R) brand together with its fan community, HISTORYCon will be an interactive experience featuring exclusive presentations, original exhibits and opportunities to meet talent from acclaimed history series, including: Alone, American Pickers, Ancient Aliens, FORGED IN FIRE and Pawn Stars, with more to be announced.

Day, General (weekend), and Ultimate passes, along with all the latest HISTORYCon details, are now available at www.historycon.com.

"HISTORYCon is a natural extension of our programming and a way to celebrate HISTORY's 25th anniversary in an epic manner," said Buccieri. "HISTORYCon is designed as an immersive experience that will satiate the most hardcore history-enthusiasts and give fans of our shows the opportunity to engage with our talent and deepen their connection to the brand."

Attendees will have the opportunity for exclusive autograph/picture meet-and-greets with HISTORY talent, including:

· Rick Harrison, Pawn Stars

· Corey Harrison, Pawn Stars

· Danielle Colby, American Pickers

· Doug Marcaida, Forged In Fire

· J. Nielson, Forged In Fire

· Danny Koker, Counting Cars

· Kevin Mack, Counting Cars

· Giorgio A. Tsoukalos, Ancient Aliens

· David Childress, Ancient Aliens

· Nick Pope, Ancient Aliens

· Travis Taylor, Ancient Aliens

· Troy Landry, Swamp People

· Ashley Jones, Swamp People

· Zachary Fowler, Alone

Doris Kearns Goodwin, world-renowned presidential historian, public speaker and Pulitzer Prize-winner will be a featured HISTORYCon presenter. She said, "Making history accessible to new audiences in new ways is essential, and I'm very pleased to be part of HISTORYCon and the network's mission to make history relevant to people from all ages and backgrounds." She continued, "History is full of fascinating stories - the more we inspire people to examine and explore them, the better equipped we all are to use the lessons of the past to inform our collective future." Kearns Goodwin is also an executive producer of HISTORY's upcoming docudrama, "Washington," which weaves together dramatic live-action sequences and insights from expert interviewees to tell a very personal story about the evolution of America's first President. The 3-part series will premiere in 2020 on HISTORY.

History-enthusiasts will have the opportunity to engage with diverse content topics - spanning presidential, culinary, military, and ancient history, for example - and will hear from a deep bench of historians and experts, including:

· H.W. Brands, Jack S. Blanton Sr. Chair in History, Univ. of Texas at Austin

· Tracy Borman, Historian and Author

· Simon Majumdar, Culinary Historian and Author

· Virginia Scharff, Professor of History Emerita, Univ. of New Mexico

· Darius Arya, Director, American Institute for Roman Culture

· Dr. Libby H. O'Connell, Historian and Author

· Doug Douds, Colonel U.S. Marine Corp (ret.)

· Jonna Mendez, Former CIA Intelligence Officer and Author

· Naveed Jamali, National Security Expert

· Jack Barsky, Former KGB Sleeper Agent and Author

· Denise Sandoval, Lowrider Historian and Professor of Chicana/o Studies

· Alexis Coe, Historian and Author

· Adrian Miller, Culinary Historian and Author

· Eric Schultz, President, the Schultz Group

· James Taub, Educator and Military Historian

The network celebrates its 25th anniversary in 2020 with a slate of programming and experiential events, including a previously-announced traveling speaker series, HistoryTalks. HISTORY has reached millions of people worldwide as the leading destination for award-winning series and specials, engaging its audience with insightful and entertaining historical programming.

For all the latest updates on HISTORYCon, follow along on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.





