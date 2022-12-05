Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED Docu-Series to Air on TLC

HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED Docu-Series to Air on TLC

The first three episodes of the docuseries make their linear debut on December 28 and 29 at 8/9c.

Dec. 05, 2022  

TLC is set to debut an all-new fourth episode of the docuseries, HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED, revealing new details and facts surrounding the star-studded Hillsong megachurch's shocking scandal and fall from grace.

The first three episodes of the docuseries make their linear debut on December 28 and 29 at 8/9c, culminating with the premiere of an all-new, one-hour part four, HILLSONG: THE NEWEST REVELATIONS, bowing Thursday, December 29 at 10/9c on TLC.

The docuseries stunned audiences when it originally aired its first three parts on discovery+ earlier this year, exposing the tangled history of the Hillsong Church, which became a worldwide phenomenon and attracted A-List attendees to its services popular for top-notch Christian rock performances and sermons from charismatic personalities like former senior pastor, Carl Lentz.

Lentz's reign toppled in 2020 amid allegations of a five-month extramarital affair with Ranin Karim, who shares her story via a fascinating firsthand account in the docuseries.

The brand-new hour on TLC will explore the most recent developments surrounding the Hillsong Church, including how the bombshell claims REVEALED in the docuseries have rocked the church and its members. The episode will offer new expert perspectives and uncover even more shocking details with added context.

Episode four will feature new interviews with the following participants:

Roxanne Stone - Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast
Leonardo Blair - Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post
Allen Parr - Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel
Alec Spencer - Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches
Joyana Santini - Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member
Joe Sanders - Former Hillsong college student

With more than 150,000 global members, the megachurch Hillsong has been entangled in scandal. HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED profiles numerous ex-members of the church who share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, financial, and labor exploitation that created a culture of chaos within the church.

The series examines how Hillsong was able to grow into a global brand, while uncovering the truth behind the headlines of recent scandals and shining a light on the fine line between culture, corporation and cult.

Additionally, leading up to the linear premiere, viewers can catch up on all things Hillsong through the discovery+ companion podcast, HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH SHATTERED, currently available on all podcast platforms.

HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group (TCG), in association with New York Post Entertainment for TLC.

ABOUT TLC

Offering remarkable real-life stories without judgment, TLC shares everyday heart, humor, hope and human connection with programming genres that include fascinating families, heartwarming transformations and life's milestone moments. TLC finished 2021 as the #1 primetime ad-supported cable network with W25-54 and W18-49 for the second year in a row.

TLC is a global brand available in more than 77 million homes in the US and 270 million households around the world. Viewers can enjoy their favorite shows anytime, anywhere on discovery+, the definitive non-fiction, real-life subscription streaming service. A destination online, TLC.com offers in-depth fan sites and exclusive original video content.

Fans can also interact with TLC on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat and Pinterest. TLC is part of Discovery (NASDAQ: DISCA, DISCB, DISCK), reaching 3 billion cumulative viewers in more than 220 countries and territories to satisfy curiosity and captivate superfans with a portfolio of premium nonfiction, lifestyle, sports and kids content brands.



Related Stories View More TV Stories
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie Photo
Everything You Need to Know About the WICKED Movie
It's a guide to the Wicked movie. The hit Broadway musical Wicked is officially coming to the big screen! BroadwayWorld collected all the information we could about the upcoming film - including who's starring, what roles haven't yet been cast, and what will change from stage to screen.
THATS MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC Photo
THAT'S MY JAM Holiday Episode With SNL Alums Airs Tonight on NBC
Jimmy Fallon hosts a holiday-themed special episode of NBC’s hit music and variety series. “Saturday Night Live” fan-favorite cast members Fred Armisen, Rachel Dratch, Ana Gasteyer and Melissa Villaseñor compete for charity in a night of festive music-based games, performances and musical impressions.
THE CUBE With Dwyane Wade Sets January Return to TBS Photo
THE CUBE With Dwyane Wade Sets January Return to TBS
TBS' competition series, “The Cube,” hosted by three-time NBA Champion, one of the NBA’s 75 all-time greatest players, and founder of 59th and Prairie Entertainment, Dwyane Wade will return. Other celebrity guests, competing for charities, will be woven throughout episodes and will include Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmie Allen, and Iman Shumpert.  
Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson & More to Be Honored By Hollywood Critics Association Photo
Angela Bassett, Rian Johnson & More to Be Honored By Hollywood Critics Association
The Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) announced that Angela Bassett will receive the HCA Acting Achievement Award, Rian Johnson will receive the HCA Filmmaking Achievement Award, and the cast and crew of RRR will be presented with HCA Spotlight Award at the 6th Annual HCA Film Awards.

From This Author - Michael Major


VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'VIDEO: Hayes Warner Releases Video for 'SHUT UP'
December 5, 2022

On the heels of her anthemic single “SHUT UP” which dropped late last month, Gen Z pop songstress Hayes Warner shares the accompanying, high-energy video now. Directed by ROOK (French Montana, Saweetie, Roddy Ricch), the carefree video follows Hayes and her friends as they take on the town in a not-so-typical night out
The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'The Velvet Hands Release 'Over It Now'
December 5, 2022

Rising London-via-Cornwall four-piece THE VELVET HANDS have dropped their last track of the year, “Over It Now”. Blending hedonistic hooks reminiscent of The Strokes with a slacker kind of storytelling plucked straight from Pavement’s playbook, the band’s latest outing is an anti-capitalist anthem spun with an easy-going, lackadaisical charm.
VIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser TrailerVIDEO: Jonah Hill, Eddie Murphy & More Star in Netflix's YOU PEOPLE Teaser Trailer
December 5, 2022

The cast includes Jonah Hill, Lauren London, David Duchovny, Nia Long, Sam Jay, Elliott Gould, Travis Bennett, Molly Gordon, Rhea Perlman, Deon Cole, Andrea Savage, Mike Epps, Emily Arlook, Alani La La Anthony, Bryan Greenberg with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Eddie Murphy. Watch the new video trailer now!
Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'Fight From Within Release New Single 'Vivisepulture'
December 5, 2022

The explosive track boasts a short drum-fill intro, leaving no time to prepare for the barrage of immediate mosh-inducing fight riffs. The dual bouncing guitars peppered with wailing solos coupled with the seething vocals of Mikey Hayes and Paddy Mull create an atmosphere of intensity in its purest form. Watch the new music video now!
Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'Limoblaze Releases AfroGospel Christmas Song 'Silent Night'
December 5, 2022

First up was 'Silent Night (Hush),' featuring Crystal Nicole & Q Parker (112), followed by 'Silent Night (Afrobeats),' performed by AfroGospel rising star, Limoblaze, Rehmahz, and Emandiong, with additional vocals by Jordan Dollar. 'Silent Night (Afrobeats)' was produced by Happi, Dunnie, Tumeh 'DJ Tag' Gailor, and Lasanna 'ACE' Harris.
share