HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED Docu-Series to Air on TLC

TLC is set to debut an all-new fourth episode of the docuseries, HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED, revealing new details and facts surrounding the star-studded Hillsong megachurch's shocking scandal and fall from grace.

The first three episodes of the docuseries make their linear debut on December 28 and 29 at 8/9c, culminating with the premiere of an all-new, one-hour part four, HILLSONG: THE NEWEST REVELATIONS, bowing Thursday, December 29 at 10/9c on TLC.

The docuseries stunned audiences when it originally aired its first three parts on discovery+ earlier this year, exposing the tangled history of the Hillsong Church, which became a worldwide phenomenon and attracted A-List attendees to its services popular for top-notch Christian rock performances and sermons from charismatic personalities like former senior pastor, Carl Lentz.

Lentz's reign toppled in 2020 amid allegations of a five-month extramarital affair with Ranin Karim, who shares her story via a fascinating firsthand account in the docuseries.

The brand-new hour on TLC will explore the most recent developments surrounding the Hillsong Church, including how the bombshell claims REVEALED in the docuseries have rocked the church and its members. The episode will offer new expert perspectives and uncover even more shocking details with added context.

Episode four will feature new interviews with the following participants:

Roxanne Stone - Managing Editor of Religious News Service, Co-Host of Saved by the City Podcast

Leonardo Blair - Senior Features Reporter at the Christian Post

Allen Parr - Minister and Host of The BEAT YouTube Channel

Alec Spencer - Lawyer and former Executive Director of Assemblies of God Churches

Joyana Santini - Former Hillsong college student and NYC church member

Joe Sanders - Former Hillsong college student

With more than 150,000 global members, the megachurch Hillsong has been entangled in scandal. HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED profiles numerous ex-members of the church who share harrowing allegations of the trauma, abuse, financial, and labor exploitation that created a culture of chaos within the church.

The series examines how Hillsong was able to grow into a global brand, while uncovering the truth behind the headlines of recent scandals and shining a light on the fine line between culture, corporation and cult.

Additionally, leading up to the linear premiere, viewers can catch up on all things Hillsong through the discovery+ companion podcast, HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH SHATTERED, currently available on all podcast platforms.

HILLSONG: A MEGACHURCH EXPOSED is produced by Breaklight Pictures, part of The Content Group (TCG), in association with New York Post Entertainment for TLC.

