Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HGTV Sets Premiere Date for RENO MY RENTAL Starring Carmeon Hamilton

pixeltracker

The new series will launch on January 14.

Dec. 8, 2021  

HGTV Sets Premiere Date for RENO MY RENTAL Starring Carmeon Hamilton

Reno My Rental premieres Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is also available to stream on discovery+.

Reno My Rental follows reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton as she helps renters make their place feel like home.

During the six-episode series, set in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Carmeon gives renters a major style upgrade that turns their bland backdrops into unforgettable homes--all without compromising the property's structure. Using the skills and signature design aesthetic that made her a major social media influencer, Carmeon maximizes, personalizes and elevates client rentals into extraordinary places with striking custom pieces made from everyday items, wow-factor wall treatments and a plethora of plants and greenery.

Reno My Rental is produced by Lando Entertainment.

Photo courtesy of discovery+.


Related Articles View More TV Stories

Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes & More
Nick Adams Photo
Nick Adams
Mandy Gonzalez Photo
Mandy Gonzalez
Nic Rouleau Photo
Nic Rouleau

From This Author Michael Major