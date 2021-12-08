HGTV Sets Premiere Date for RENO MY RENTAL Starring Carmeon Hamilton

Reno My Rental premieres Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is also available to stream on discovery+.

Reno My Rental follows reigning Design Star: Next Gen champion, interior designer and social media influencer Carmeon Hamilton as she helps renters make their place feel like home.

During the six-episode series, set in her hometown of Memphis, Tennessee, Carmeon gives renters a major style upgrade that turns their bland backdrops into unforgettable homes--all without compromising the property's structure. Using the skills and signature design aesthetic that made her a major social media influencer, Carmeon maximizes, personalizes and elevates client rentals into extraordinary places with striking custom pieces made from everyday items, wow-factor wall treatments and a plethora of plants and greenery.

Reno My Rental is produced by Lando Entertainment.

Photo courtesy of discovery+.