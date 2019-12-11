HGTV Orders a New Season of BARGAIN MANSIONS

HGTV has picked up an additional eight one-hour episodes of BARGAIN MANSIONS starring home renovator Tamara Day. The Kansas City-based series, which attracted more than 11.2 million total viewers in its sophomore season, follows the busy mother of four as she snags unbelievable deals on large downtrodden properties.

To attract top dollar from the right buyer, Tamara works to preserve the historic charm and unique architectural features of these large bargain homes, while incorporating modern layouts and luxurious amenities. The new season of BARGAIN MANSIONS is slated to premiere in spring 2020.

