HGTV Greenlights New Series FARMHOUSE FABULOUS Starring Chelsea & Cole Deboer of TEEN MOM 2

America was first introduced to Chelsea and Cole DeBoer in TEEN MOM 2, but now HGTV will provide an insider look into the couple's newest adventure - launching a full-time renovation and design business - in the newly greenlighted series Farmhouse Fabulous (wt).

In six hour-long episodes, cameras will follow the South Dakota business owners as they help families renovate their homes. The series is slated to premiere in spring 2023.

"Chelsea and Cole are spirited young entrepreneurs breaking ground in the home renovation business," said Betsy Ayala, SVP, Programming & Production, HGTV. "We'll showcase their optimism and youthful creativity throughout the series and we're sure their 8.6 million Instagram followers will love every minute of it!"

With Cole's construction experience and Chelsea's bold instincts for design, as well as the unwavering support of their families, including Chelsea's father, Randy, the couple are prepared to juggle their busy family life and start their own business.

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago, we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion," said Cole.

"We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey of building our business from the ground up-with four kids in tow- showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home," added Chelsea.