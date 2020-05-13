HGTV Announces Premiere Date for Self-Shot Series DESIGN AT YOUR DOOR

Sixteen homeowners who are ready to try their hand at do-it-yourself design will receive the virtual help they need from HGTV stars-and a box of specially curated décor elements-in the first, fully self-shot series from HGTV, Design At Your Door. Premiering with back-to-back episodes on Thursday, June 11, at 9 and 9:30 p.m. ET/PT, the series will follow families from all walks of life, including first responders and other essential front line workers, as they receive coaching and a customized design plan that they can quickly make a reality. Boxes of surprises, delivered to the homeowner's doorstep, could include anything from paint and pillows to wallpaper, headboards and sofas.

Participating HGTV experts in the series include: David Bromstad (My Lottery Dream Home), Tiffany Brooks (HGTV Smart Home 2020), Tamara Day (Bargain Mansions), Dave and Jenny Marrs (Fixer to Fabulous), Maureen McCormick (A Very Brady Renovation), Grace Mitchell (One of a Kind), Eve Plumb (A Very Brady Renovation), Orlando Soria (Build Me Up) and Alison Victoria (Windy City Rehab). While documenting their design process every step of the way, the homeowners will complete such projects as converting a forgotten storage area into a playroom and upgrading a bonus space into a home office and media room.

"In Design At Your Door," our home renovation stars are faced with a unique challenge-designing a space they'll never see in person and virtually coaching novices to express a personalized design vision," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "Once the homeowners open their design boxes, it's game on as they unleash their creativity and get that makeover done without outside hands-on assistance."

Throughout the season, eager homeowners will follow the expert's advice to make over their spaces one step at a time-from overhauling a boring kid's bedroom to transforming an unused screened porch into a functional homework space. The families include a firefighter, an ER nurse, a cafeteria worker and several parents who are simultaneously remote working and homeschooling their children. Now the families must navigate the added challenges of spouses working together on home projects, kids acting as camera operators and pets vying for attention.

"These families are brave enough to take on projects that traditionally would be accomplished by a full design team with a camera crew on site, but their creativity and heart are exactly what makes Design At Your Door such a fun show to watch," said Latman.

Fans are invited to access additional content from Design At Your Door on HGTV's digital platforms. Viewers can watch the full Design At Your Door episodes on HGTV GO the same day and time as the TV premieres-Thursdays at 9 p.m. beginning June 11. Fans also can visit HGTV.com/DesignAtYourDoor for exclusive content, including behind-the-scenes before and after videos, and can interact on social media using #DesignAtYourDoor.





Related Articles View More TV Stories