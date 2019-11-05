HGTV Announces OUTRAGEOUS HOLIDAY HOUSES with Lance Bass

Once the turkey, stuffing and pumpkin pie have settled, Lance Bass will usher in the merriest time of year in HGTV's holiday extravaganza, Outrageous Holiday Houses, on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28, at 11 p.m. ET/PT. Lance, a founding member of *NSYNC, will take viewers on a whirlwind coast-to-coast tour of North America's most spectacular holiday displays. During Outrageous Holiday Houses, Lance spotlights such festive towns as Santa Claus, Indiana, and North Pole, Alaska.

"HGTV is stepping into Christmas with some of the most outrageous displays you've ever seen," said Lance. "We're going to meet the most dedicated and obsessed Christmas fans around. As a huge Christmas fan, I am excited to host this show!"

The special will kick off with Drew Scott, star of HGTV's Property Brothers: Forever Home, and his wife, Linda Phan, in Los Angeles. The couple transforms their historic home into a whimsical gingerbread house bakery just in time to welcome family for the holidays. With edible delights galore, an ascending toy conveyor belt, and handmade candy decorations adorning the exterior, Drew and Linda leave no corner untouched in their winter wonderland.

Visions of sugar plums are everywhere as Lance's tour of the most awe-inspiring holiday houses takes him across the country and into Canada. In Dallas, Texas, a grand home is decked out to look like a Christmas Candyland, while in Bernville, Pennsylvania, a 300-acre dairy farm boasts a sprawling exhibit featuring a chicken coop/post office that receives hundreds of letters to Santa. Lance also takes viewers to a custom-built Santa train in Phoenix, Arizona, a three-story dazzling display in Alexandria, Virginia, and an elf's playground in Toronto, Canada.

"Stringing the lights and trimming the tree is a favorite tradition for many families, but there are some who take it to an entirely new level," said Jane Latman, president, HGTV. "HGTV set out to find the most incredible, over-the-top holiday displays in Outrageous Holiday Houses and, with Lance's help, we did."

For more holiday fun, fans can visit HGTV.com/OutrageousHolidayHouses to see photo galleries and more exclusive video content from the show. Fan also can interact on social media using #HGTVHoliday. Outrageous Holiday Houses will be available on demand across all platforms and on HGTV GO starting Thursday, Nov. 28.

Outrageous Holiday Houses is produced by Scott Brothers Entertainment, with Jonathan and Drew Scott as executive producers.





Related Articles View More TV Stories