HGTV Announces I BOUGHT A DUMP...NOW WHAT? Series Premiere

HGTV has announced that I Bought A Dump... Now What? will premiere Saturday, April 30, at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

I Bought A Dump... Now What? follows homeowners who purchased dilapidated properties in hopes of renovating them into their forever home. Trying to save money by tackling the overhauls themselves, homeowners end up behind schedule, over budget and exhausted. During the series, cameras track the progress of each renovation and reveal whether the owners can ultimately finish the job.

The premiere episode introduces three families as they begin their risky renovations. The featured homeowners include a couple who spent their life savings to buy an abandoned 1860s farmhouse in Richmond, Michigan; a father/daughter team in Detroit who need to finish a fixer-upper in just 90 days; and a young couple in Birmingham, Alabama, who face expensive set backs as they renovate a century-old home.