HBO's EUPHORIA Second Special Episode Debuts Jan. 24
The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.
The second of two special episodes of the Emmy® winning HBO drama series EUPHORIA will debut SUNDAY, JANUARY 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. The episode will air on HBO and be available to stream on HBO Max.The special episode directed by Sam Levinson, titled "F*ck Anyone Who's Not A Sea Blob," follows Jules (played by Hunter Schafer) over the Christmas holiday as she reflects on the year. Schafer serves as co-executive producer on the second special episode, which she co-wrote with EUPHORIA creator Sam Levinson. The first special episode debuted Sunday, December 6 on HBO and had an early streaming premiere on HBO Max starting Friday, December 4. Both special episodes were produced under COVID-19 guidelines.
EUPHORIA received three Primetime Emmy® Awards this year, including Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series (Zendaya), Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) and Outstanding Original Music and Lyrics.
EUPHORIA is created and written by Sam Levinson, who also serves as executive producer; executive producers Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Zendaya, Drake, Future the Prince, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokady and Gary Lennon; Will Greenfield serves as a co-executive producer. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.