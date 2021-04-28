HBO's BETTY Returns For Season Two This June

Based on creator Crystal Moselle's 2018 Sundance hit "Skate Kitchen," BETTY will return to HBO for a second season this June. The series follows five young women on journeys of self-discovery against the backdrop of New York City's male-dominated skateboarding scene. BETTY will also be available to stream on HBO Max.

As Kirt (Nina Moran), Janay (Dede Lovelace), Honeybear (Moonbear), Camille (Rachelle Vinberg), and Indigo (Ajani Russell) cross the threshold to womanhood, they unite to protect and empower their skate community, fearlessly mining the nuances of their identities and embracing their differences along the way. Independent, strong-willed, and discerning, these women are brought together by skateboarding - but their bond goes far beyond the sport.

In season two, our five protagonists are stepping firmly into womanhood and tackling all the challenges it brings. As they navigate the pressures of adulthood, their male counterparts start to step up, step in, and become true allies, forming a united front for the greater good. Set in the last chapter of 2020, the season captures the late summer and early fall COVID-19 months in New York City, where masks and outside activities are the norm.

This season stars Nina Moran as Kirt, Dede Lovelace as Janay, Moonbear as Honeybear, Rachelle Vinberg as Camille, and Ajani Russell as Indigo.

Recurring cast this season include: Katerina Tannenbaum (AJ and the Queen) as Honeybear's girlfriend Ash; Andrew Darnell as Janay's adversarial love interest Sylvester; Lil' Dre as Camille's new skating partner and content collaborator, Tai; chef Roblé Ali as Janay's cousin, Jzabel; Rad Pereira (HBO's "High Maintenance") as Victoria, Honeybear and Ash's alluring third; Isabel Palma as betty Shelby; Eisa Davis (HBO's "The Wire") as Indigo's mom, Jeanne; Danielle Melendez ("Skate Kitchen") as Indigo's sugarbaby guide, Paloma; Aya Aldamin as the crew's beloved Deli Mama; Florence Pedrosa Blake Mourad as Honeybear's Grandma Sue; Alexander Cooper ("Skate Kitchen"), Raekwon Haynes (White Boy Rick), Moisés Acevedo ("Remember Me"), Judah Lang ("Skate Kitchen"), Joe Apollonio ("High Fidelity"), and Sage Ceasar as skater boys Charlie, Philip, Micah, Scruffy, Joe, and Teddy.

Named a "must-see" by GQ, the first season premiered June 2020 and was hailed by THE WALL Street Journal as "electric, energetic and certainly freewheeling."

BETTY is directed by Crystal Moselle; executive produced by Crystal Moselle, Alliah Mourad, Igor Srubshchik, Jason Weinberg, and Annie Schmidt.

Watch a teaser here: