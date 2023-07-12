HBO/Max Receives 127 Emmy Nominations, The Most Of Any Network Or Platform, Breaking Records Across Multiple Categories

The 75th annual Emmy® Awards is currently scheduled to be presented on Monday, September 18.

By: Jul. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 2 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren's Tina Turner Tribute & More Photo 3 July 4th Viewing Guide: A BEAUTIFUL NOISE, Adrienne Warren & More
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 4 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP

HBO/Max Receives 127 Emmy Nominations, The Most Of Any Network Or Platform, Breaking Records Across Multiple Categories

HBO/Max received 127 Emmy® nominations across 17 original programs for the upcoming 75th annual Emmy® Awards.

HBO/Max earned the most nominations for a single network or platform this year, marking the 21st time in history that the HBO brand has received the most Primetime Emmy® nominations of any network/platform in a single year.

The record-breaking nominations include 27 for the final season of “Succession,” the most of any program and making Emmy history with three nominations for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Additionally, new series “The Last of Us” breaks through, earning major award nominations. “The White Lotus” sweeps the supporting actor/actress categories with nine nominations.

“We are incredibly proud of our record-breaking HBO/Max Emmy nominees this year and are especially honored to send ‘Succession’ off having made Emmy history,” said Casey Bloys, Chairman & CEO, HBO & Max Content. “We feel privileged to be the home of such remarkable talent, whose dedication to telling captivating and thought-provoking stories is second to none. It is a testament to their unparalleled abilities that our programming has resonated with audiences in such a profound way.”

HBO/Max’s 127 Emmy® nominations this year include:

27 nominations for “Succession” including Outstanding Drama Series, 3 for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin, Jeremy Strong), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Sarah Snook), 3 for Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mark Mylod, Andrij Parekh, Lorene Scafaria), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Jesse Armstrong), 4 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Nicholas Braun, Matthew Macfadyen, Alan Ruck, Alexander Skarsgård), Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (J. Smith-Cameron), 2 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (James Cromwell, Arian Moayed), and 3 for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Hiam Abbass, Cherry Jones, Harriet Walter)

24 nominations for “The Last of Us” including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series (Pedro Pascal), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Bella Ramsey), Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Peter Hoar), Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series (Craig Mazin), 4 for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series (Murray Bartlett, Lamar Johnson, Nick Offerman, Keivonn Montreal Woodard), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Melanie Lynskey, Storm Reid, Anna Torv)

23 nominations for “The White Lotus” including Outstanding Drama Series, Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series (Mike White), Outstanding Writing (Mike White), 4 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Theo James, Will Sharpe), and 5 for Supporting Actress in a Drama Series (Jennifer Coolidge, Meghann Fahy, Sabrina Impacciatore, Aubrey Plaza, Simona Tabasco)

11 nominations for “Barry” including Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Bill Hader), and 2 for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series (Anthony Carrigan, Henry Winkler)

8 nominations for “House of the Dragon” including Outstanding Drama Series

6 nominations for “100 Foot Wave” including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series, Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Zach Rothfeld)

5 nominations for for “Moonage Daydream” including Outstanding Directing for a Documentary/Nonfiction Program (Brett Morgen), and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program (Brett Morgen)

4 nominations for “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series, Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series (Paul Pennolino), and Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

3 nominations for “A Black Lady Sketch Show” including Outstanding Scripted Variety Series

3 nominations for “2022 Rock And Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony”

2 nominations for “Perry Mason”

2 nominations for “The Weeknd: Live at SoFi Stadium”

1 nomination for “Being Mary Tyler Moore” including Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

1 nomination for “Love & Death” including Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie (Jesse Plemons)

1 nomination for “Lizzo: Live in Concert” including Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

1 nomination for “Love, Lizzo”

1 nomination for “The Other Two” including Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series (Chris Kelly & Sarah Schneider)

1 nomination for “Succession: Controlling the Narrative” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

1 nomination for “The Last of Us: Inside the Episode” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

1 nomination for “House of the Dragon: Inside the Episode” including Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

1 nomination for “The White Lotus: Unpacking the Episode” for Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

The 75th annual Emmy® Awards is currently scheduled to be presented on Monday, September 18. All HBO and Max Original nominated programs are available to stream on Max. 

Photograph by Fabio Lovino/HBO



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
REINVENTING ELVIS Coming to Cinemas on July 30 Photo
REINVENTING ELVIS Coming to Cinemas on July 30

REINVENTING ELVIS: THE ’68 COMEBACK, the new feature-length documentary about the making of the television special that revitalized Elvis Presley’s career and influenced music, television and pop culture for decades to come, will play on more than 800 movie screens worldwide beginning July 30 for special one-day-only presentations.

2
Grag Queen to Host DRAG RACE BRASIL Photo
Grag Queen to Host DRAG RACE BRASIL

GRAG QUEEN will be in charge of guiding the contestants who seek to take the crown and become Brazil's next drag superstar. DRAG RACE BRASIL is coming soon to WOW Presents Plus in the US and globally excluding Brazil and Latin America where it will air on Paramount+ and MTV. The series will be available to stream on Paramount+ in the US.

3
Video: Rose Byrne & Zooey Deschanel Lead PHYSICAL Season Three Trailer Photo
Video: Rose Byrne & Zooey Deschanel Lead PHYSICAL Season Three Trailer

Apple TV+ has revealed the video trailer for the third and final season of dark comedy series “Physical,” starring and executive produced by Rose Byrne and created by Annie Weisman. Joining the all-star cast, including Rory Scovel, Dierdre Friel and Paul Sparks, is award-winning actress Zooey Deschanel in her return to scripted television.

4
Disney+ to Debut CINDERELLA 4k Restoration in August Photo
Disney+ to Debut CINDERELLA 4k Restoration in August

This all-new restoration of this beloved film represents the first time that the film will be available to stream in 4K, and it is the culmination of a multi-year effort involving the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, working closely with key players from Walt Disney Animation Studios.  

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'Courtney Barnett Announces Instrumental Album 'End Of The Day'
RokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist LineupRokIsland Fest 2024 Shares Artist Lineup
Video: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie TrailerVideo: Watch the New BLUE BEETLE Movie Trailer
Judas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-UpJudas Priest Replaces Ozzy Osbourne in Power Trip Line-Up

Videos

Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video Video: Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ATLANTA Midseason 15 Trailer
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer Video
Watch Terrence Mann in the FOUNDATION Season Two Trailer
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse Video
Photos/Go Inside Stephen Sondheim's $7M Manhattan Townhouse
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel LET'S CALL HER PATTY
SWEENEY TODD
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel THE COTTAGE
THE BOOK OF MORMON
PETER PAN GOES WRONG