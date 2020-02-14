HBO to Debut Yvonne Orji's First Comedy Special

Comedian and actress Yvonne Orji (HBO's "Insecure") will headline her first hour-long comedy special for HBO this summer, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming.

With footage shot in Nigeria in early January and taping Saturday, Feb. 29 before a live audience at Howard University in Washington, D.C, the special will be written and executive produced by Yvonne Orji, directed by Chris Robinson and executive produced by Michelle Caputo and Shannon Hartman.



Los Angeles based comedian and actress Yvonne Orji is best known for her role as Molly in HBO's "Insecure." Other film credits include "Night School" and the upcoming film "Vacation Friends." She is also co-host of the podcast Jesus & Jollof alongside Luvvie Ajayi. Orji is author of the upcoming book Bamboozled by Jesus: How God Tricked Me into Life of My Dreams.

