HBO Sports & Uninterrupted Present an All-New Edition of THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED

The Sports Emmy® Award winning series THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED returns with a new episode FRIDAY, JULY 30 (9:00-9:30 p.m. ET/PT) on HBO and will be available to stream on HBO Max.

Joining Maverick Carter are NBA All Star from the Atlanta Hawks Trae Young; Grammy-winning DJ, record executive and author DJ Khaled; rapper, songwriter and activist Meek Mill; NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year Chase Young; journalist and media personality Jemele Hill; and the SpringHill Company's chief marketing officer Paul Rivera.

In this episode, the all-star group discuss competing against your idols, dealing with conflict, creating leverage and college athletes and the new rule around collegiate athletes being paid.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED, staged periodically throughout the year, offers conversation and debate between a unique ensemble of some of the biggest names in sport and entertainment. Past guests include Tom Brady, Jay-Z, Drake, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Lena Waithe, Diddy, Jimmy Kimmel, Patrick Mahomes, Lil Nas X, Will Smith, Megan Rapinoe, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish, Rob Gronkowski, Stacey Abrams and former President Barack Obama.

THE SHOP: UNINTERRUPTED is presented by HBO Sports and UNINTERRUPTED; executive producers, LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Jamal Henderson, Devin Johnson and Philip Byron; directed by Robert Alexander; produced by Kevin McGrail, Brandon Riley and Rob Roediger; co-executive producer, Camille Maratchi; created by Paul Rivera and Randy Mims.

Listen here: