HBO Presents An AXIOS Interview Special With Former Vice President Joe Biden

On the heels of a news-breaking second season, AXIOS presents an interview special with former Vice President Joe Biden from his "No Malarkey" bus tour. Axios co-founder Mike Allen catches up with the top-tier candidate for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination in Storm Lake, Iowa, for a candid and wide-ranging conversation, airing SUNDAY, DEC. 8 (6:30-6:45 p.m. ET/PT).

The special will also be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO On Demand, and partners' streaming platforms.

Allen asks Biden about his position in the Democratic primary race; how the media has covered his candidacy, age and mental acuity; his potential vice-presidential picks and his challengers for the nomination, including the entrance of his friend Michael Bloomberg into the race. The interview covers domestic and electoral issues, as well as his son Hunter's work in Ukraine.

The conversation features a more personal moment as Allen asks Biden about his childhood stutter and how it has impacted his life and whether it has affected his candidacy.

Watch a preview of the interview special below!



AXIOS is a co-production of HBO Documentary Films, AXIOS and DCTV; executive produced by Jim VandeHei, Mike Allen, Roy Schwartz & Evan Ryan; directed and produced by Perri Peltz and Matthew O'Neill.





