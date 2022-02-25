HBO Max's Award-Winning Podcast Program Announces 'HBO Docs Club' Series

On Monday, March 21st, HBO Max is launching the "HBO Docs Club" podcast, a deep dive into a wide variety of titles from HBO Documentary Films, past and present.

The first episode is about Atlanta's Missing and Murdered: The Lost Children, the critically-acclaimed 2020 five-part docuseries chronicling the Atlanta Child Murders, which occurred between 1979 and 1981 when at least 30 African-American children and young adults disappeared or were murdered in Atlanta.

HBO's rich catalog of intimate and thought-provoking documentaries highlight stories that move us, captivate our imaginations, and encourage us to ask big questions. On "HBO Docs Club," hosts Brittany Luse (For Colored Nerds) and Ronald Young Jr. (Solvable) talk with filmmakers, subjects, and experts, going beyond the docs and deepening the conversation through lively and thoughtful dialogue, exploring what these documentaries can teach us about the past, providing updates on where the stories stand in the present and looking ahead at their potential impact in the future.

HBO Docs Club is produced by HBO Max and Pineapple Street Studios. Episodes will showcase fan-favorites from the HBO documentaries vault.

Episodes

Mommy Dead and Dearest, a look at the story of Dee Dee Blanchard and her daughter Gypsy Rose, shining a light on a mother and daughter who were thought to be living a fairy tale life that turned out to be a living nightmare.

The Lady and The Dale, a documentary series exploring an audacious 1970s auto scam centered around Elizabeth Carmichael, a mysterious entrepreneur.

The Apollo, an exploration into the unique history and a celebration of the legacy of New York City's landmark Apollo theater.

The podcast will also feature new documentary titles launching this year.

"HBO Docs Club" is a part of HBO Max's continued investment in the podcasting space and joins other new HBO Max podcasts, including the "Succession" podcast, "Batman: The Audio Adventures," "Band of Brothers," and "Trade Secrets."