HBO Max to Release Dark Comedy TWO WEEKS TO LIVE on November 5th

HBO Max announced today that it will be the exclusive U.S. streaming home to the British dark comedy "Two Weeks to Live" launching all episodes November 5. The Max Original stars Emmy Award® nominee Maisie Williams in her first role after "Game of Thrones" and BAFTA® winner and Emmy nominee Sian Clifford ("Fleabag"). The series has received a great reception in the UK where it is currently airing on Sky.

"Two Weeks to Live" tells a comic tale of love and revenge born from a seemingly harmless prank that goes terribly wrong. Kim Noakes, an early 20-something oddball who, since the murder of her father, has been sequestered away in the wilderness with her doomsday-prepping mother for most of her life. Feeling compelled to go on a belated coming-of-age adventure, Kim sets out to find her dad's killer and along the way ropes mismatched brothers Jay and Nicky into her scheme.

Produced by Kudos -a Banijay company, the dark comedy also stars, Taheen Modak, Mawaan Rizwan, Jason Flemyng, Sean Pertwee and Thalissa Teixeira. The six-part original series was created by Gaby Hull, executive produced by Phil Temple, "Two Weeks to Live" is produced by Charlotte Surtees and directed by Al Campbell.

