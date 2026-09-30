HBO Max to Develop Drama Series Inspired by Mystery of Tor

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HBO Max has announced a new original drama series in development in Spain freely inspired by the story of Tor, a remote mountain community where tragic events took place that remain unsolved to this day.

Blending mystery, suspense and human drama, the project will revisit the events and legends surrounding a case that continues to captivate Spain to this day.

The project is written by Goya Award winners Fran Araújo ('Un año, una noche,' International Emmy Award nominated 'Anatomía de un instante'), and Eduard Sola ('Casa en Llamas,' 'Querer'). Together, they bring an extraordinary creative pedigree to this ambitious adaptation inspired by real events.

'Tor is so much more than a crime. So much more than 2,300 hectares of forest. Tor is a universe unto itself, extraordinarily rich in characters and landscapes. A place of passage between two countries, shaped by historical events that have left their mark on the landscape and on the few people who inhabit it. A place imbued with an ancient magic,' Araújo and Sola explain. 'As screenwriters, it is a privilege to start from a world so fertile for storytelling, and even more so to do it alongside Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, two of the most stimulating creative minds in this country. We begin this challenge deeply grateful to HBO Max for their trust, and eager to immerse ourselves in a mountain that we know has a way of drawing in everyone who ventures into it.'

The series will be executive produced by Cannes Film Festival 2026 Best Directors Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi ('La bola negra'), two of the most acclaimed creative voices in contemporary Spanish storytelling and founders of the production company Suma Content, through which they have developed highly acclaimed projects such as 'La Mesías' and 'La bola negra.'

Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi, executive producers, said: 'It is incredibly exciting to open this new chapter at Suma Content, and we feel that this series could become one of its flagship productions because of its scale and vision. Working with Fran Araújo and Eduard Sola, two of the great creators and screenwriters in our country, is a privilege. The mystery surrounding the mountain of Tor has always intrigued us, and we believe we have a story in our hands with enormous poetic and entertainment potential. We want to create something we haven't seen before: a series in which nature, landscapes and spaces are protagonists in their own right, while never losing the voices of its characters across decades, within an addictive narrative. We are deeply grateful to HBO Max for believing in this project.'

Guillermo Farré, Head of Local Original Production at HBO Max in Spain, said: 'This project brings together some of the most exciting creative voices working in Spain today. Fran Araújo and Eduard Sola have an exceptional ability to create rich, character-driven stories, while Javier Calvo and Javier Ambrossi continue to push boundaries with their distinctive vision and ambition. Inspired by the extraordinary world of Tor, this series has all the elements of a powerful HBO drama, and we are proud to support these creators in bringing it to life.'

The drama is being developed through Suma Content in collaboration with Carles Porta and Luminol Media.

Photo Credit: HBO Max Spain



Photo Credit: HBO Max Spain

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