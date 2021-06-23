HBO Max Releases Official Trailer for Season 2 of the Max Original THE DOG HOUSE: UK

HBO Max has released the official trailer and key art for season two of the Max Original THE DOG HOUSE: UK. All nine episodes of the new season premiere Thursday, July 8 on HBO Max.



Finding forever homes for rejected dogs isn't easy - but that's exactly what the staff of Wood Green do every day. Set inside a rural British animal rescue center known for its commitment to matching homeless dogs with eager owners, THE DOG HOUSE: UK captures the joy and complexity of the human-dog "dating" experience.

Each episode introduces tearful tales of abandoned dogs, while also touching on relatable backstories of families, couples and singletons all hoping their lives will be changed by a new four-legged friend. It's up to the center's dedicated staff to match pets with potential new owners - and to arrange an all-important first date that will determine if the adorable pups and hopeful humans have that fated connection.



The show was originally produced by Five Mile Films for Channel 4 in the UK for distribution by All3media International.

Watch the trailer here: