HBO Max Original HAUTE DOG Returns With All-New Episodes

Each episode of Max Original HAUTE DOG features three groomers facing off in head-to-tail creative contests for the title of "Best in Show" and a $10,000 prize. Tasked with turning their K-9s into K-10s, the series introduces top pet stylists from across the country whose interpretations of imaginative challenges and out-of-the-box themes - from "royalty" and "fairy tales" to "safari" and "superheroes" - spotlight the best looks for man's best friend. With hilarious commentary from two fabulous judges, celebrity dog stylist Jess Rona and actor/comedian Robin Thede, along with comedian Matt Rogers as host, HAUTE DOG showcases canine breeds of all kinds in a dazzling array of creative trans-fur-mations! HAUTE DOG returns with new episodes on THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4 on HBO Max.

Season 1, Episode 8: "Pup Stars"Three groomers compete in two "pup" star challenges to give their adorable pooches multi-platinum makeovers inspired by today's biggest recording artists. Debuts February 4.

Season 1, Episode 9: "Fairy Tails"It's story time as our groomers transform mixed-breed dogs into magical princes, princesses, and fairy-tale creatures - but only one will be crowned the fairest of them all and fly away with $10,000. Debuts February 4.

Season 1, Episode 10: "Disco In-Fur-No"This throwback episode boogies back to the 70s, when bell-bottoms and sequins were all the rage. But only one of our three groovy groomers will turn their pup into the ultimate disco dog! Debuts February 4.

Season 1, Episode 11: "Super PawsIt's a bird. It's a plane. It's... super-canine! Armed only with their shears, our groomers fly into action to turn some furry friends into their personal heroes. Debuts February 4.

Season 1, Episode 12: "Dog Years"Three top groomers show respect for their elders in two hilarious challenges that spotlight timeless "grandpaw" looks from yesteryear. Debuts February 4.