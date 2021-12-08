HBO Max Launches New Augmented Reality Program For FINDING MAGIC MIKE

To celebrate the launch of "Finding Magic Mike" premiering December 16th, HBO Max has tapped award-winning creative studio and digital agency, Little Cinema, to concept and create the Finding Magic Mike AR Experience, a web-based augmented reality activation that lets fans get in on the "Magic Mike Live" action from virtually anywhere!

Available TODAY here, the AR experience brings Magic Mike's steamy dance moves and rock-hard abs off the screen and into fans' homes using first-of-its-kind creative and advanced technologies, virtually dropping anyone into their own personal "Magic Mike Live" performance. Featuring real life contestants from the show, users can choose which dancer's spectacular routine they'd like to enjoy up close and personal.

Fans can even make it rain with Magic Mike's signature pink neon dollars or raise a glass of champagne to toast the show-stopping performance. With astonishingly life-like features, fans will feel transported to a "Magic Mike Live'' show in Vegas all from the comfort of their own home. Recording and sharing capabilities are enabled directly from the website to produce a private keepsake or share with friends.

Utilizing a selection of the show's assets, Little Cinema collaborated closely with HBO Max to capture all new volumetric footage of the show's contestants for the most authentic representation of their iconic moves and characteristics.

To bring the magic to life, Little Cinema created and designed the overall concept and interactive engagement moments and partnered with creative studio POWSTER to build. The team integrated the web-based augmented reality (WebAR) technology from 8th Wall and turned the volumetric dance footage into the highest quality holograms, adding interactive features fans can engage within their living rooms!

"Augmented reality is an exciting and innovative way to bring our world-class programming into fans' homes," said JP Mallo, VP of Originals Marketing at HBO Max. "'Finding Magic Mike' is a fun and charismatic show, so we saw it as the perfect opportunity to first utilize this AR technology and creative with Little Cinema. We feel we've hit the nail on THE HEAD with this one and we can't wait to see how fans react."

"'Finding Magic Mike is the perfect opportunity to take the themes and heart of a series and reach fans through an interactive and dynamic AR experience," said Chris Schuett, COO of Little Cinema. "HBO Max saw our vision and allowed us the access to show talent, choreography, and key assets that make this truly special, and will put you and your friends in the front row at the show. AR allows us to tell a story that is unique to Finding Magic Mike, and with the tools available via 8th Wall and the team at POWSTER, we feel we did just that. "

"Finding Magic Mike," is an exhilarating and sexy series that will transform a group of men into real-life Magic Mikes. Ten regular guys who have "lost their magic" are put through the paces of a Magic Mike Live bootcamp, baring their souls - and more - as they learn to perform sexy and daring dance routines with one being crowned the real Magic Mike. The winner will pocket a cash prize.

FINDING MAGIC MIKE premieres on HBO Max December 16th.