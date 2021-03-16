Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer and Key Art for Season 4 of THE GREAT POTTERY THROWDOWN

HBO Max will premiere the complete fourth season on April 1. 

Mar. 16, 2021  
HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer and Key Art for Season 4 of THE GREAT POTTERY THROWDOWN

The Max Original reality competition series, THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN, will premiere the complete fourth season on April 1.

THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN season 4 combines the talents of 12 of the country's best home potters with the drama of the process of making ceramics. From the precariousness of firing, to the wonderous alchemy of glazes, each week the potters take on different pottery challenges; they make a cheese set, garden water feature, a sink, naked Raku vases, as well as mini at-the-wheel challenges against the clock. Their work is overseen by passionate judge and master potter, Keith Brymer Jones (who can be reduced to tears by a teacup), and fellow judge and ceramics expert, Rich Miller.

Hosted by Siobhan McSweeney ("Derry Girls"), this is a an inspiring watch full of character, amazing talents and beautiful pieces of pottery.

The series is produced by Love Productions ("The Great British Bake Off") with Seasons 1-4 originally airing on the BBC and Channel 4. Richard McKerrow and Sarah Thomson-Woolley serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here:


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Dee Roscioli
Dee Roscioli
Megan Levine
Megan Levine
Bethany Tesarck
Bethany Tesarck

Related Articles View More TV Stories
ABC Orders Two Seasons of THE BACHELORETTE to Air in 2021 Photo

ABC Orders Two Seasons of THE BACHELORETTE to Air in 2021

Oscar-Nominated Short-Film THE PRESENT Will Stream on Netflix Photo

Oscar-Nominated Short-Film THE PRESENT Will Stream on Netflix

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CONCRETE COWBOY on Netflix Photo

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer for CONCRETE COWBOY on Netflix

Production Begins in Vancouver on Live-Action PETER PAN & WENDY Photo

Production Begins in Vancouver on Live-Action PETER PAN & WENDY


From This Author TV News Desk