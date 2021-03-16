HBO Max Debuts Official Trailer and Key Art for Season 4 of THE GREAT POTTERY THROWDOWN

The Max Original reality competition series, THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN, will premiere the complete fourth season on April 1.

THE GREAT POTTERY THROW DOWN season 4 combines the talents of 12 of the country's best home potters with the drama of the process of making ceramics. From the precariousness of firing, to the wonderous alchemy of glazes, each week the potters take on different pottery challenges; they make a cheese set, garden water feature, a sink, naked Raku vases, as well as mini at-the-wheel challenges against the clock. Their work is overseen by passionate judge and master potter, Keith Brymer Jones (who can be reduced to tears by a teacup), and fellow judge and ceramics expert, Rich Miller.



Hosted by Siobhan McSweeney ("Derry Girls"), this is a an inspiring watch full of character, amazing talents and beautiful pieces of pottery.



The series is produced by Love Productions ("The Great British Bake Off") with Seasons 1-4 originally airing on the BBC and Channel 4. Richard McKerrow and Sarah Thomson-Woolley serve as executive producers.

Watch the trailer here: