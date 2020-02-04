HBO Max Acquires Critically Acclaimed Documentary ON THE RECORD

HBO Max has acquired U.S. rights to Impact Partners' and Jane Doe Films' widely acclaimed On The Record following the film's premiere at this year's Sundance Film Festival, marking the streamers first festival acquisition. The film received high praise from critics across the board, enjoyed three standing ovations following its premiere screening, and has been lauded by The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and multiple outlets as one of the top films coming out of this year's festival.

"The fierce determination of Drew Dixon and all of the women who bravely chose to share their stories in On The Record moved us profoundly," says Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. "I've been impressed with Amy and Kirby's work over the years covering this complex subject matter, and look forward to this film finding the widest possible audience."

Directed and produced by Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering (The Hunting Ground, The Invisible War), and first reported byOn The Record presents the haunting story of music executive Drew Dixon (producer of hit records by Method Man and Mary J. Blige, Estelle and Kanye West, and Whitney Houston) as she grapples with her decision to become one of the first women of color, in the wake of #MeToo, to come forward and publicly accuse hip-hop mogul Russell Simmons of sexual misconduct. The film chronicles not only Dixon's story, but that of several other accusers - Sil Lai Abrams, Sheri Hines, Jenny Lumet, Alexia Norton Jones - delving deeply into the ways women of colors' voices are all too often silenced and ignored when reporting these crimes; as well as the various cultural forces that conspire to make them reluctant to do so.

"Kirby and I are so proud to be teaming with HBO Max to give this film the outstanding platform it deserves and can't wait for the public to see and hear the voices of these courageous women," said Ziering.

"Kirby Dick and Amy Ziering are national treasures," said Dan Cogan and Jenny Raskin of Impact Partners. "We are honored that HBO Max has decided to embrace this highly-anticipated film as their first festival acquisition ever, and we are thrilled for them to share it with their new audience."

On The Record is produced by Dick and Ziering's Jane Doe Films with Dan Cogan for Impact Partners, Regina K Scully for Artemis Rising, Ian Darling for Shark Island and Abigail Disney for Level Forward serving as executive producers. The creative team includes producers Jamie Rogers and Amy Herdy.

UTA Independent Film Group brokered the deal of On The Record.

