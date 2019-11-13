HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE to Premiere in 2020

HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE is a brand-new series of intimate music specials featuring multiple chart-topping Latin musicians, live and unfiltered, who not only reveal personal secrets to the "tiny" audience before them but also perform songs that are especially meaningful to them. To kick off the series, HBO Latino will air an exclusive first look of the first episode on FRIDAY, DEC. 6 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT and will simultaneously be available on HBO GO®, HBO NOW®, HBO On Demand® and partners' streaming platforms.

Shot in Miami, the first episode features an impressive mix of artists, including Colombian superstar and Latin Grammy® winner Juanes, who performs "La camisa negra" and covers Weezer's "Island in the Sun"; Dominican singer and songwriter, Natti Natasha, performing "Dutty Love" and "La mejor versión de mí"; Colombian singer, songwriter and Latin Grammy® nominee, Sebastián Yatra, performing "No hay nadie más" and "Robarte un beso"; and Dominican-American singer and actress Jackie Cruz, who performs "Melly 16" and covers Amy Winehouse's "Valerie."

In partnership with February Entertainment LLC, the subsequent episodes featuring Nacho, Cami, Sech, Danny Ocean, Piso 21, Alejandra Guzmán, Jesse & Joy, Natalia Jimenez, Tommy Torres, Diego Torres, Draco Rosa, Ally Brooke, Fonseca, Vicente García, Mon Laferte, Debi Nova, and La Santa Cecilia, among others will air in early 2020. Don't miss these "tiny" studio concerts with big sound, and bigger heart.

HBO LATINO PRESENTS: A TINY AUDIENCE joins the elite group of HBO Latino music specials, which include Kany García: Soy Yo En Vivo, Farruko: En Letra de Otro, Havana Street Party Presents Orishas, Gente de Zona: En Letra de Otro, and Gilberto Santa Rosa, 40 ...y Contando.





