HBO Documentaries Delivered Record Highs This Summer

HBO Documentaries' HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS averaged 4.4 million viewers per episode, scoring the largest audience for the series in 13 years (since 2010), which also featured the New York Jets. Additionally, HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS was the number one unscripted series on Max across its five-week run.

The original three-part documentary series TELEMARKETERS, exploring and exposing the American telemarketing industry, is the most-watched HBO documentary series (non-sports) in over two years, with 1.9 million average viewers per-episode.

HARD KNOCKS: TRAINING CAMP WITH THE NEW YORK JETS, which debuted August 8, marks the 18th edition of the 18-time Sports Emmy®-winning series, embedding camera crews at the Jets’ training camp in Florham Park, N.J. to chronicle third-year head coach Robert Saleh preparing his team of young emerging stars and prominent veterans – most notably, four-time NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, Offensive and Defensive Rookies of the Year Garrett Wilson and Sauce Gardner, and defensive All-Pros C.J. Mosley and Quinnen Williams. Click here for assets and more information on the series.

TELEMARKETERS, directed by Adam Bhala Lough and Sam Lipman-Stern and executive produced by Benny Safdie, Josh Safdie, Dani Bernfeld, Danny McBride, David Gordon Green, and Jody Hill, debuted August 13 and chronicles the darkly comedic, unexpected 20-year journey of two unlikely office buddies, who stumble upon the murky truth behind the work they’ve been doing at a seedy New Jersey call center – persuading people to give money to charities – and vow to expose the crooked American telemarketing industry from within.

As amateur sleuths looking to shine a light on the billion-dollar scam, with raucous insider access, raw eyewitness footage, and a comedic cast of call center characters, the film is a madcap story of an unruly, low-wage environment and two long-time office buddies who find themselves hot on the trail of a sobering look at the dark side of American capitalism and the misuse of consumer trust. Click here for assets and more information on the series.

The 2023 Emmy®-nominated documentaries including 100 Foot Wave, which was renewed for a third season, Moonage Daydream, and Being Mary Tyler Moore are all available to stream on Max.