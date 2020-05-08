HBO Announces Premiere Date for I MAY DESTROY YOU

HBO's new half-hour series I MAY DESTROY YOU, executive produced, written by and starring Michaela Coel, debuts SUNDAY, JUNE 7 (10:30-11:00 p.m. ET/PT), exclusively on HBO. The series, starring Michaela Coel, is a fearless, frank and provocative series that explores the question of sexual consent in contemporary life and how, in the new landscape of dating and relationships, we make the distinction between liberation and exploitation.



I MAY DESTROY YOU will be available on HBO NOW, HBO GO, HBO on Demand and affiliate portals.



I MAY DESTROY YOU stars Michaela Coel ("Chewing Gum"). The cast also includes Weruche Opia ("Inside No9"), Paapa Essiedu ("Kiri"), Aml Ameen ("Yardie"), Adam James ("Belgravia"), Sarah Niles ("Catastrophe"), Ann Akin ("Philip K. Dick's Electric Dreams"), Harriet Webb ("Plebs"), Ellie James ("Giri/Haji"), Franc Ashman ("Peep Show"), Karan Gill ("Flesh & Blood"), Natalie Walter ("Horrible Histories"), and Samson Ajewole.



Executive producers for Various Artists Ltd, Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni; executive producer for FALKNA Productions/writer/director/star, Michaela Coel; producer, Simon Maloney; producer, Simon Meyers; director, Sam Miller; production companies, Various Artists Ltd and FALKNA Productions. I MAY DESTROY YOU is a co-production between HBO and BBC and will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. International Television Distribution, excluding the UK and Ireland where the series will be distributed by BBC Studios.





