HALO Season 2 to Recieve DVD, Blu-Ray and Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook Release

Paramount Home Entertainment has announced that Halo’s epic universe and cast of bold characters are back when season two of HALO, executive produced by David Wiener (Brave New World) alongside three-time Academy Award® winner Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank (The Americans) and Justin Falvey (The Americans) for Amblin Television, and Kiki Wolfkill for Xbox, arrives July 23 on DVD, Blu-ray™ and Limited Edition 4K UHD Steelbook.

HALO stars Emmy nominee Pablo Schreiber (Orange is the New Black) as Master Chief, Spartan-117 and Natascha McElhone (The Crown) as Dr. Halsey, who also both served as producers for season two. Additional cast members include Jen Taylor (HALO game series, RWBY), Emmy nominee Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), Shabana Azmi (Fire), Natasha Culzac (The Witcher), Olive Gray (Half Moon Investigations), Yerin Ha (Reef Break), Bentley Kalu (Avengers: Age of Ultron), Kate Kennedy (Catastrophe), Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders) and Danny Sapani (Penny Dreadful).

New additions to the season two cast include Joseph Morgan (Vampire Diaries, The Originals), Cristina Rodlo (No One Gets Out of Here Alive, The Homeless World Cup) and Christina Bennington (Midsomer Murders).

When the Covenant threatens mankind’s greatest stronghold, Master Chief (Pablo Schreiber) and his elite team of Spartans embark on an epic journey to find the Halo and ensure humanity’s survival...or guarantee their destruction. Also starring Charlie Murphy (Peaky Blinders), Natascha McElhone (The Crown), Bokeem Woodbine (Fargo), and featuring Jen Taylor (voice of Cortana in the Halo video game series). This 4-disc collection includes every thrilling episode of Halo: Season 2 along with nearly 2 ½ hours of special features, including exclusive featurettes and more!

SPECIAL FEATURES:

Disc 1 Halo The Series: Declassified 201 Halo The Series: Declassified 202 Silver Team Returns Kiki’s Favorite Set: The Condor

Disc 2 Halo The Series: Declassified 203 Halo The Series: Declassified 204 Bringing the 26th Century to Life

Disc 3 Halo The Series: Declassified 205 Halo The Series: Declassified 206 A Visit to Luma Pictures Building a Covenant Warship Making the Fall of Reach

Disc 4 Halo The Series: Declassified 207 Halo The Series: Declassified 208 The House of Soren Writing for Halo S2 Bigger Better Props



HALO is produced by SHOWTIME® in association with 343 Industries and Amblin Television. The second season of HALO is executive produced by David Wiener alongside Steven Spielberg, Darryl Frank and Justin Falvey for Amblin Television and Kiki Wolfkill for Xbox. The series is distributed internationally by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

