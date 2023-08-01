HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER Sets Limited Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook

Get ready for horror season with iconic duo Laurie Strode and Michael Myers as we celebrate the 25th anniversary of the franchise classic HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER with a new Limited-Edition 4K Ultra HD SteelBook™ arriving September 26, 2023 from Paramount Home Entertainment.

Oscar® winner Jamie Lee Curtis* returned as Laurie Strode in 1998 for a terrifying reunion with Michael Myers, 20 years after the original Halloween. Now the dean of a Northern California private school with an assumed name, Laurie must face the horrifying events of her past as the life of her own son hangs in the balance.

Directed by Steve Miner and written by Debra Hill, John Carpenter, and Robert Zappia, HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER features a sensational supporting cast, including Josh Hartnett (in his feature film debut), Michelle Williams, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Adam Arkin, LL Cool J, and horror icon (and mother of Jamie Lee Curtis) Janet Leigh. Leigh was of course famous for her starring role in Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho and HALLOWEEN H20: 20 YEARS LATER makes multiple allusions to the classic thriller.

The Limited-Edition 25th Anniversary 4K Ultra HD SteelBook features the remastered film in stunning 4K Ultra HD and access to a Digital copy of the film. Presented with haunting original artwork, this collectible SteelBook is a perfect addition to any horror fan’s collection.