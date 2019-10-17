Guy Fieri Will Host TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS on Food Network

Variety reports that Guy Fieri will host a new five-episode series for Food Network.

"Tournament of Champions" will feature 16 chefs going head-to-head in a series of challenges using ingredients and special cooking tools and equipment while racing against the clock. The difficulty of the challenges increases with each round of the tournament, until only two chefs are left to vie in the final round.

"Guy's call to action for fans to nominate the chefs that they think are the best of the best and should earn one of the coveted tournament spots instantly became the most viewed videos on Food Network's social platforms within the past 90 days, with over a million views and counting," said Courtney White, president of Food Network.

Fieri hosts "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives" and "Guy's Big Bite" on Food Network.

"Cooking and sports are two of my greatest passions," said Fieri. "What people don't realize is that the competitive fire that drives professional athletes also drives the best chefs in the world. So, with Tournament of Champions, I'm having the greatest culinary athletes in the world go head-to-head in a knock-down, drag-out bracket style competition that's going to be off the hook. Let the games begin!"

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories