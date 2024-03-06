Guy Fieri Recruits Noah Cappe to Find The Best Bite In Town On New Food Network Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While Executive Producer Guy Fieri's schedule is packed visiting restaurants across the country on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, he is calling upon his pal Noah Cappe to help find the Best Bite In Town on the new Food Network series, premiering on Friday, April 12th at 9pm ET/PT.

In each episode, Noah assembles a Bite Club, featuring two chefs including, Tiffani Faison, Shota Nakajima, Joe Sasto, Aarti Sequeira, and Jet Tila. Together, they explore the local food scene in cities across the country, visiting six of the most popular spots in each one. After scouring the town and tasting a wide variety of cuisines, Noah and the BITE CLUB nominate three exceptional dishes to present to a panel of esteemed culinary judges to determine the Best Bite In Town.

“For years, I've been rollin' out to towns big and small lookin' for joints serving up amazing dishes. But no matter how many miles I put on the Camaro, I just can't fit ‘em all into DDD. So, I've called in my buddy Noah Cappe and the BITE CLUB to help me out and they are hittin' the road to find some killer small-town dishes on their own,” said Fieri. “But of course, I've gotta mix it up a bit, so we're throwin' in a dash of competition!"

“This series is a whole new ride with every episode culminating in a flavor-packed showdown highlighting the epic eats that these communities are serving up. It's more than just finding the best bite in town; it's about celebrating the heart and flavor of each community,” said Cappe.

Guy has selected restaurants in each city for Noah and his BITE CLUB to check out. Once in town, they each choose two spots to visit to see if their dishes are worthy. From indulging in Banh Mi in Tulsa, Oklahoma, to savoring an authentic sushi experience in Davis, California, and enjoying oysters in Placerville, California, they are on THE HUNT for the most amazing local dish.

This culinary journey leaves no stone unturned as they also sample tacos in Joplin, Missouri, relish a mouthwatering vegan meal in Paducah, Kentucky, and delight in gourmet pizza in Clarksville, Tennessee. But they can each only nominate one extraordinary dish for the final showdown, where an expert panel of judges evaluate the three nominated dishes and crown one as the Best Bite In Town.

Fans can get a sneak peek at the all-new restaurants featured on Best Bite In Town by checking out Food Network's social pages before every episode and can follow along on social using #BestBiteInTown.

Best Bite In Town is produced by Knuckle Sandwich and Citizen Pictures for Food Network.