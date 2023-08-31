Grinch Horror Parody THE MEAN ONE Comes to VOD, DVD & Blu-Ray in October

Steven LaMorte's outrageous slasher parody, THE MEAN ONE, on VOD, DVD, and Blu-Ray will be released on October 3rd!

By: Aug. 31, 2023

Grinch Horror Parody THE MEAN ONE Comes to VOD, DVD & Blu-Ray in October

With over 35 million trailer views - and coverage everywhere from The Drew Barrymore Show to Fox News - this indie holiday hit was one of 2022's most talked-about theatrically-release horror films... and now it's coming home!

DeskPop Entertainment is proud to be releasing Steven LaMorte's outrageous slasher parody, THE MEAN ONE, on VOD, DVD, and Blu-Ray on October 3rd! An indie smash that dominated last holiday season, the film racked up massive attention online, through the media, and via its wildly successful theatrical run exclusively at Regal Cinemas.

In the audacious horror parody, The Mean One (David Howard Thornton) is a hairy, green-skinned grump in a Santa suit, living on a mountain high above the town of Newville, despising the holiday season. Young Cindy You-Know-Who (Krystle Martin), whose parents were butchered by The Mean One twenty Christmases earlier, is returning to town to seek closure... but when the Mean One launches a new reign of terror that threatens to destroy Christmas, Cindy finds a bold new purpose – trapping and killing the monster.

In THE MEAN ONE, David Howard Thornton (TERRIFIER 2's Art the Clown) further cements his presence in horror history with this newly-iconic slasher villain. Holiday aficionados who think they know The Mean One are in for a very big surprise.

Directed by LaMorte with a script by Flip and Finn Kobler, THE MEAN ONE stars David Howard Thornton, Krystle Martin, Chase Mullins, John Bigham, Erik Baker, Flip Kobler, and Amy Schumacher.

A co-production between Sleight of Hand Productions, Amy Rose Productions, and Kali Pictures, the feature is Produced by Schumacher, LaMorte, and Martine Melloul. Executive Producers are Jordan Rosner, Gato Scatena, and Zach Stampone.




