Greta Gerwig to Direct Upcoming CHRONICLES OF NARNIA Films For Netflix

Following her highly-anticipated Barbie movie, Greta Gerwig will be directing a film adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Gerwig will team up with the streamer after previously working with them on White Noise. Gerwig will direct at least two of the Narnia films.

Based on the first novel in the series, the film "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" follows the four Pevensie children who are taken into the country home of an old professor during World War II. While playing hide and seek one afternoon, they stumble across an old wardrobe that transports them to the world of Narnia.

This enchanted place where animals speak is ruled by the evil White Witch, who has made it snow for 100 years. The children must unite with the true ruler of Narnia, a lion named Aslan, and together defeat the evil witch and fulfill their destinies as kings and queens of Narnia.

The first film stared William Moseley as Peter Pevensie, Anna Popplewell as Susan Pevensie, Skandar Keynes as Edmund Pevensie, Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie, Jim Broadbent as Professor Digory Kirke, James McAvoy as Mr. Tumnus, Tilda Swinton as Queen Jadis the White Witch, Ray Winstone as THE VOICE of Mr. Beaver, Patrick Lake as Oreius, Kiran Shah as Ginarrbrik, Shane Ragi as General Otmin, Rupert Everett as THE VOICE of The Fox, Michael Madsen as THE VOICE of Maugrim, and Liam Neeson as THE VOICE of Aslan.