Greta Gerwig to Direct Upcoming CHRONICLES OF NARNIA Films For Netflix

Netflix purchased the rights to the franchise in 2018.

By: Jul. 03, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - Where to Watch HAMILTON SING-ALONG & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: July 2023 - What to Watch!
Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming a 'Raunchy Comedy' Like NO HARD FEELINGS Photo 2 Interview: Laura Benanti on the 'Joy' of Filming the 'Raunchy' NO HARD FEELINGS
Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman on How His NO HARD FEELINGS Character Relates to DEAR EVAN Photo 3 Interview: Andrew Barth Feldman Talks NO HARD FEELINGS Film Role
Exclusive: Colman Domingo Hosts a PASSING STRANGE Dinner Party Reunion on YOU ARE HERE Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

Greta Gerwig to Direct Upcoming CHRONICLES OF NARNIA Films For Netflix

Following her highly-anticipated Barbie movie, Greta Gerwig will be directing a film adaptation of The Chronicles of Narnia for Netflix.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Gerwig will team up with the streamer after previously working with them on White Noise. Gerwig will direct at least two of the Narnia films.

Based on the first novel in the series, the film "The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe" follows the four Pevensie children who are taken into the country home of an old professor during World War II. While playing hide and seek one afternoon, they stumble across an old wardrobe that transports them to the world of Narnia.

This enchanted place where animals speak is ruled by the evil White Witch, who has made it snow for 100 years. The children must unite with the true ruler of Narnia, a lion named Aslan, and together defeat the evil witch and fulfill their destinies as kings and queens of Narnia.

The first film stared William Moseley as Peter Pevensie, Anna Popplewell as Susan Pevensie, Skandar Keynes as Edmund Pevensie, Georgie Henley as Lucy Pevensie, Jim Broadbent as Professor Digory Kirke, James McAvoy as Mr. Tumnus, Tilda Swinton as Queen Jadis the White Witch, Ray Winstone as THE VOICE of Mr. Beaver, Patrick Lake as Oreius, Kiran Shah as Ginarrbrik, Shane Ragi as General Otmin, Rupert Everett as THE VOICE of The Fox, Michael Madsen as THE VOICE of Maugrim, and Liam Neeson as THE VOICE of Aslan.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
Photos: First Look at VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 With Ariana Madix Photo
Photos: First Look at VANDERPUMP RULES Season 11 With Ariana Madix

Bravo has released first look photos from the upcoming seasons of Vanderpump Rules. The new photos feature Madix having drinks with Vanderpump, Lala Kent, Scheana Shay, Katie Maloney, and Ally Lewber. The new season is set to feature the season 10 cast, including Tom Sandoval, who will be starting the process later while he films a FOX reality series.

2
Original MARY POPPINS Costume Sketch Sells For $50,000 Photo
Original MARY POPPINS Costume Sketch Sells For $50,000

An original costume sketch from ''Mary Poppins'', showing Julie Andrews's character in the famous ''Flying Umbrella'' goodbye scene that ended the film sold Thursday night for $50,000 at Nate D. Sanders Auctions.

3
Video: Watch the Trailer for The CWs SON OF A CRITCH Photo
Video: Watch the Trailer for The CW's SON OF A CRITCH

Based on the award-winning, bestselling memoir from Mark Critch (“This Hour Has 22 Minutes”), SON OF A CRITCH is the real story of a young Mark coming of age in the 1980s. The series is a heartfelt window into the life of a child—who is much older inside than his 11 years—using comedy and self-deprecation to win friends. Watch the video now!

4
Video: Watch Heather Headley in Netflixs SWEET MAGNOLIAS Trailer Photo
Video: Watch Heather Headley in Netflix's SWEET MAGNOLIAS Trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for season three of Sweet Magnolias, starring Tony winner Heather Headley. The series features Chris Medlin, who has been seen on Broadway in Mean Girls and Diana: the Musical. Sweet Magnolias centers around three best friends who live in a small town where everybody knows everybody. Watch the video trailer now!

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Maggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in SeptemberMaggot Heart to Release New Album 'HUNGER' in September
Photos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in LondonPhotos: Inside the FOUNDATION Season Two Premiere at Regent Street Cinema in London
The Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline TourThe Darkness Announce 'Permission To Land' UK & Ireland Headline Tour
Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'Alex Nicol Releases New Single 'Hollywood'

Videos

Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer Video Video: Watch THE SUMMER I TURNED PRETTY Season Two Trailer
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere Video
Watch THE REAL HOUSEWIVES OF ORANGE COUNTY Season 17 Premiere
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL Video
Inside Special VIP Preview of ROGERS: THE MUSICAL
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles Video
Cast of INTO THE WOODS Talks Opening Night in Los Angeles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
GOOD NIGHT, OSCAR
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD