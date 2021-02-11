Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The film will be available to rent and own on February 16, 2021.

Gravitas Ventures Acquires Doc MUSTANGE SAVIORS For February Release  

Gravitas Ventures, a RED ARROW Studios Company, has acquired worldwide rights to David Glossberg's documentary MUSTANG SAVIORS. The film will be available to rent and own on North American digital HD internet, cable and satellite platforms through Gravitas Ventures on February 16, 2021.

American veterans are killing themselves by the thousands each year. It is a national tragedy on an epic scale. But a remarkable treatment is proving more powerful than ever imagined: Wild mustangs taken straight off the range. Pairing them with veterans, is miraculously turning despair into enduring hope.

Directed by David Glossberg and written by Kirk Demorest, MUSTANG SAVIORS stars Akuyoe Graham. MUSTANG SAVIORS was produced by Glossberg, Demorest, Trudy Schwartz, Alicia Zaragosa, Irene Cazares, and Lisa Diersen.

"I am very grateful we could partner with Gravitas and feel privileged for Mustang Saviors to be among their works. I am extremely happy the film can serve as a tool to help raise awareness of the value of connecting a struggling veteran with a wild horse and can offer them a better choice and the chance of finding a new purpose," said director David Glossberg.

The deal was negotiated by Glen Reynolds of Circus Road Show Films on behalf of the filmmakers and by Nick Royak on behalf of Gravitas Ventures.


