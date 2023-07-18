Grant Garry's MEET ME WHERE I AM Wins Audience Award For Best Documentary Feature At Dances With Films Festival 2023

Told through stories with families, and grief experts, the documentary features a variety of people dealing with grief including actor-author Anthony Rapp and more.

By: Jul. 18, 2023

POPULAR

SCHMIGADOON, Annaleigh Ashford & More Receive 2023 Emmy Nominations - Full List of Nominee Photo 1 2023 Emmy Nominations - See the Full List of Nominees!
Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 2 Photos: Inside the NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP Photo 3 Video: Go Inside the Starry NYC Premiere of THEATER CAMP
Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp Photo 4 Video: The Teen Critics Take a Trip to Theater Camp

Grant Garry's MEET ME WHERE I AM Wins Audience Award For Best Documentary Feature At Dances With Films Festival 2023

"Meet Me Where I Am," a timely and intimate look about moving through grief, was honored with the Audience Award for Best Documentary at this year's Dances With Films (DWF) Festival, which ran June 22nd - July 2nd at the TCL Chinese 6 Theatres in Hollywood. Grant Garry the director was on hand to accept the award, along with editor James Slaven, Anthony Rapp and David Kessler. The film was produced by Stacy Roque, Lisa Kauls and Sharolyn Schmiederer.

Told through individual stories with families, and grief experts, the documentary features a variety of people dealing with grief including actor-author Anthony Rapp (Broadway's RENT, StarTrek: Discovery), author and grief expert David Kessler (Finding Meaning, ABC GOOD MORNING AMERICA contributor) and actor John Farley ( the brother of late comedian Chris Farley). All three men attended the world premiere on Sun July 2, along with writer director Grant Garry, to share their experiences dealing with grief, both personally and collectively, in a country reeling from multiple tragic events in recent years. The 86 minute documentary also featured a mixture of families, counselors, grief advocates and experts including Ron Marasco, Julie Shaw, Cynthia O'Neal, Donna Schuurman, Jana DeCristofaro, Lisa Kauls, Mike Reynolds, Ken Ithiphol, Alicia Forneret, Julisa Golden, and Natalie Kazarian.

Director Garry has always been curious about grief, from his first experience when his grandmother died when he was a teenager to his most recent loss, the death of his uncle.

"After being contacted by our film's executive producer, Lisa Kauls, and hearing her story, I knew her grief and others' grief must be witnessed, he recalls. "I was honored to sit down with some of the world's most renowned grief experts as well as individuals with lived experiences. The rare opportunity this film provides is that the expert talkers also have unique experiences of grief themselves, " says Garry.

Jackie Tepper, a Producing Partner and Documentary Programming Chair of Dances With Films, is also a Film Industry vet who was very moved by MEET WHERE I AM. "Grief is a subject matter that everyone can relate to, and this film is a much needed thoughtful exploration of how we deal with and process loss," Tepper said, adding "If talking about this challenging subject matter that we all experience helps in any way to normalize one's process of coping, then the film has done its job, and hopefully brought even the smallest sense of peace to those who need it."

Garry is continuing to enter Meet Me Where I Am in Oscar-qualifying film festivals and to secure a major distribution deal for the film. His newest project with Slaven is a documentary about the world's most polarizing beverage: coffee.

"For this film, we traveled to Guatemala and farmed coffee beans," said Garry. "We also went to New York's famed Zabar's Deli and traveled around the world to visit various coffee houses.



RELATED STORIES - TV

1
THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August Photo
THE LOVE EXPERIMENT Dating Series to Premiere on MTV in August

MTV is celebrating summer romance with The Love Experiment, a new series that brings the choices and excitement of dating apps to life, premiering on Tuesday, August 15th  at 10PM ET/PT. The Love Experiment continues to heat up Tuesday nights on MTV joining Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta at 8PM and Caught in the Act: Unfaithful at 9PM.

2
Adam Lambert & More Join RUPAULS DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER Photo
Adam Lambert & More Join RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE DOWN UNDER

Alongside RuPaul, Michelle Visage and Rhys Nicholson, extra special guest judges and mentors this season will include singing sensation Adam Lambert, actor Keiynan Lonsdale, US singer Deva Mahal, footballer Josh Cavallo, former Miss Universe Australia Maria Thattil, Amyl and the Sniffers frontwoman Amy Taylor, and supermodel Rachel Hunter.

3
Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Photo
Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer

Created and executive produced by Emmy winner Lena Waithe under her Hillman Grad banner (Twenties, Master of None) and executive produced by Academy Award and Emmy winner Common (Selma), THE CHI is a timely coming-of-age story centering on a group of residents on the South Side of Chicago. Watch the video trailer now!

4
Video: Watch the UNKNOWN: COSMIC TIME MACHINE Trailer on Netflix Photo
Video: Watch the UNKNOWN: COSMIC TIME MACHINE Trailer on Netflix

UNKNOWN is a four-part docuseries event that tells breathtaking stories of adventure and exploration in awe-inspiring uncharted territories. Each film pushes the boundaries of knowledge, ventures into unexplored regions, and unlocks the secrets of our world through the stories of remarkable people and places never before captured on video camera.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer Video Video: Watch THE CHI Expanded Season 6 Trailer
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer Video
Carol Kane, Keegan-Michael Key & More Star in MIGRARTION Trailer
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer Video
Disney+ Drops New SECRET INVASION Trailer
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer Video
Stephanie Beatriz Stars in TWISTED METAL Series Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PETER PAN GOES WRONG
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SIX
PARADE