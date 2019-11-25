Grandfather Charged in his Granddaughter's Fatal Cruise Ship Fall Appears on CBS THIS MORNING

Only on CBS THIS MORNING: Salvatore "Sam" Anello, sits down with Lead National Correspondent David Begnaud for his only sit-down interview since the death of his 18-month-old granddaughter, Chloe Wiegand, after she fell from the window of a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in San Juan, Puerto Rico in July. Anello has been charged with negligent homicide in his granddaughter's death.



The interview airs tomorrow on CBS THIS MORNING (7:00-9:00 AM).



An excerpt aired tonight on the CBS EVENING NEWS WITH NORAH O'DONNELL (6:30-7:00 PM, ET). Click below to watch. A transcript of the excerpt is below:



"I remember trying to find her on the floor and then I saw her fall, I saw her fall, I saw her fall and I was just in disbelief. And I was like 'Oh my God.' And I think for a while I was in shock and I was just standing there. And then I just remember screaming that I thought there was glass. I thought there was glass. I still say it to myself, it's just, I kind of relive it all the time and I just thought there was glass there. I don't know what else to tell you," Anello said.



"It seems like it's all not real. She's such a beautiful little girl. Perfect little girl," Anello said.

