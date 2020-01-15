Gordon Ramsay Presents GORDON RAMSAY'S FUTURE FOOD STARS

Deadline reports that Gordon Ramsay will host an eight-part "Apprentice"-esque TV show in the search for the next big innovation in food and drink.

On the series, 12 British candidates will compete to win the chef's investment. Contestants will need to prove their "drive, dedication, passion and talent" over the course of the eight episodes to show they are the right person to secure a life-changing reward for Ramsay.

Ramsay said: "The future of our food industry has never been more exciting. I can't wait to search across the country unearthing some of Britain's most entrepreneurial talent."

Read the original story on Deadline.





Related Articles View More TV Stories