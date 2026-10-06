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Godzilla Minus Zero to Debut in IMAX With Tickets Now Available

Director Takashi Yamazaki's film features 75 minutes of IMAX's expanded aspect ratio and custom sound mix.

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Fans can be among the first to see 'Godzilla Minus Zero' exclusively in IMAX by attending the 'Godzilla Day IMAX Early Access' screenings on Tuesday, November 3rd — a full three days ahead of the film's theatrical release. The date marks Godzilla Day, the 72nd anniversary of the original 'Godzilla' film's 1954 theatrical release. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit www.imax.com/movie/godzilla-minus-zero.

Filmed For IMAX

'Godzilla Minus Zero' is the first Japanese production ever Filmed For IMAX. Director Takashi Yamazaki collaborated with IMAX throughout the production process to craft a film that is made end-to-end for The IMAX Experience.

Shot entirely in Japan as the first-ever Japanese production to be Filmed For IMAX, 'Godzilla Minus Zero' was shot with IMAX-certified digital cameras, capturing the sweeping scale of Godzilla with extraordinary detail and clarity.

'Godzilla Minus Zero' features 75-minutes of IMAX's exclusive 1.90:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio (EAR), filling the spectacular IMAX screen from floor to ceiling and providing IMAX audiences with more picture than anywhere else. IMAX's EAR was used strategically across the film's biggest action sequences to fully immerse audiences in Godzilla's incredible scale.

Select IMAX with Laser theatres will present 'Godzilla Minus Zero' in IMAX's exclusive 1.43:1 Expanded Aspect Ratio (EAR), bringing Godzilla to the screen at a scale never before experienced. These IMAX locations will present 75-minutes of EAR in IMAX's towering 1.43:1 aspect ratio, delivering the largest image area possible.

'Godzilla Minus Zero' was enhanced frame by frame with IMAX's proprietary Digital Media Remastering (DMR) technology, delivering exceptional brightness, clarity, and contrast. The film also features a custom sound mix optimized specifically for IMAX theatres, surrounding audiences with every earth-shaking impact.

Synopsis

War reduced Japan to zero, and Godzilla plunged it into minus. Two years have passed since then, and the country has faced agonizing struggles to achieve recovery and finally reclaim its daily life.

Just as humanity managed to cling to a hard-won peace, a new threat strikes, crushing hope in an instant.

There is no third time. Everything ends here.

Event Details

Directed By: Takashi Yamazaki

Cast: Ryunosuke Kamiki and Minami Hamabe

Runtime: 135 minutes

Rating: R

Tickets available at www.imax.com/movie/godzilla-minus-zero.

Click Here to Get Tickets
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