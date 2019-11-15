Gianandrea Noseda Leads Act II of TRISTAN UND ISTOLDE, Streamed from the Kennedy Center

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director of the National Symphony Orchestra (NSO), leads the Orchestra in Act II of Wagner's Tristan und Isolde tonight at the Kennedy Center in a performance to be streamed live globally on medici.tv at 8:00PM Eastern Standard Time / 5:00PM Pacific Standard Time. The live stream will be free and then available to medici.tv subscribers on VOD.



Reviewing the performance at the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C. on November 13, 2019, Anthony Tommasini, Chief Classical Music Critic of The New York Times, wrote:

"A lot was at stake for the soprano Christine Goerke and the conductor Gianandrea Noseda on Wednesday, when they performed Act II of Wagner's 'Tristan und Isolde' in concert here with the National Symphony Orchestra.

Ms. Goerke's performances as Brünnhilde in Wagner's 'Ring' last season at the Metropolitan Opera reaffirmed her status as one of the world's outstanding dramatic sopranos. But is she up for Isolde, the final summit for a Wagnerian singer?

And while Mr. Noseda has an extensive operatic repertory, his experience with Wagner is limited. With a 'Ring' on the horizon in his new position at the Zurich Opera, is he adept at leading this challenging composer's music?

The answers, judging from the performance at the Kennedy Center, which these forces will bring to David Geffen Hall in New York on Sunday: yes and yes..."

This Sunday, November 17, 2019, Noseda will bring the NSO and the cast to New York as part of Lincoln Center's Great Performers series and White Light Festival. This performance will take place nearly six months to the day of the NSO's critically acclaimed concert at Carnegie Hall on May 19, 2019.



A celebrated and in-demand interpreter of symphonic and operatic repertoire,Noseda turns toward Wagner with these performances of Tristan und Isolde. Leading the ensemble of seasoned and emerging Wagner artists will be the two of the most celebrated American Wagnerians singing today: soprano Christine Goerke and tenor Stephen Gould. Joining Goerke and Gould for these performances will be mezzo-soprano Ekaterina Gubanova, who sang Brangäne in the Metropolitan Opera's new production of Tristan und Isolde by Marius Trelinski in 2016, bass-baritone Günther Groissböck as King Marke, tenor Neal Cooper as Melot, and baritone Hunter Enoch as Kurwenal. Noseda's performances of Act II of Tristan und Isolde precede his first complete Ring Cycle in coming seasons at the Zurich Opera House, where he will begin his tenure as General Music Director in the 2021-2022 season.

Christine Goerke, Isolde

Stephen Gould, Tristan

Ekaterina Gubanova, Brangäne

Günther Groissböck, King Marke

Neal Cooper, Melot

Hunter Enoch, Kurwenal

National Symphony Orchestra

Gianandrea Noseda, Music Director

Photo Credit: Stefano Pasqualetti





Related Articles View More TV Stories