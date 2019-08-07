Gemma Chan Rumored to Join THE ETERNALS

A Variety exclusive reveals Gemma Chan is in talks to join Marvel's "The Eternals." Marvel declined to comment.

The "Crazy Rich Asians" breakout star would join previously announced cast members Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek and Kumail Nanjiani.

"Earlier this year, Chan portrayed Minn-Erva in 'Captain Marvel,' but it's unknown if she will be playing the same role in 'The Eternals.' Some sources have indicated that her part in 'The Eternals' would be a completely different role, which if true, would mark one of the first times a star will have played two different characters in the same cinematic universe," Variety reports.

The adaptation of the Jack Kirby comic book from 1976 will be released on Nov. 6, 2020 and will be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

This article is based on an original report by Variety.





