Geena Davis Confirms Absence in BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE

Geena Davis has set the record straight about her part (or lack thereof) in the upcoming Tim Burton sequel.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Beetlejuice star confirmed her absence in the film, which is due to the release later this year. She also gave her theory as to why it wouldn't make sense to her anyway.

In the 1988 film, she played the role of Barbara Maitland, alongside Alec Baldwin, who played her husband. The story centers on the couple who, after dying in a car accident, become ghosts and are unable to leave their house.

"No, I'm not. I'm not in the remake... Because my theory is that ghosts don't age... Not that I have. Our characters were stuck the way they looked when they died forever, so it's been a while, it's been a minute.

The trailer for the sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, was released in March, which Davis hasn't seen.

"I heard the trailer came out and somebody said they were crying, so I have to see the trailer," the actress said.

On April 11, Davis received the Viola Davis Trailblazer Award at CinemaCon.

The new film takes place after a death occurs in the Deetz family, which is rumored to be Lydia's father Charles, who was played by Jeffrey Jones in the original film. This prompts them to return to Winer River, where they first met the devious "bio-exorcist" from the Netherworld.

Still haunted by Beetlejuice, Lydia's life is turned upside down when her rebellious teenage daughter, Astrid, discovers the mysterious model of the town in the attic and the portal to the Afterlife is accidentally opened. With trouble brewing in both realms, it's only a matter of time until someone says Beetlejuice's name three times and the mischievous demon returns to unleash his very own brand of mayhem.

The film will arrive in theaters on September 6, 2024.

The stage adaptation of Beetlejuice, based on the original film, had a history making run on Broadway - following the release of the musicals original Broadway cast recording and TONY AWARDS appearance, the box office exploded, MAKING IT the surprise hit of the 2018/2019 season.