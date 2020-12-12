Gabrielle Ruiz Announces Pregnancy News On 'What Are Friends For Live Show'

Co-Hosts Gabrielle Ruiz surprised her girlfriends Rachel Bloom, Donna Lynne Champion and Vella Lovell and said that she's expecting a child May 2021 with husband Philip Pisanchyn. The news was revealed during Live Show of 'What Are Friends For', Co-Hosted with Pallavi Sastry.

"Even in isolation, it's been important for me to share our wonderful news of this pregnancy with friends one by one and in creative ways." Gabrielle Ruiz shares about announcing her big news. "I wish I could tell my girlfriends in person, but at least I can record their reaction and have it forever online! And it's extra special that our show [What Are Friends For] is all about friendship. Live, on my birthday, with our amazing girlfriends and fans is such a poetic way to break the news!"

That's the premise of Crazy-Ex Girlfriend star Ruiz and Pallavi Sastry's 'What Are Friends For' Live Shows, occurring once a month exclusively for WAFF's Patreon subscribers. With guests, the co-hosts and best friends tackle many friendship topics and lead discussions on what it will take to nurture and grow platonic relationships in a socially distanced world; Whether near, far or 6-feet-apart. During this special December Live Show, Sastry (recently seen on Blue Bloods) monitored a panel discussion between the CRAZY EX-GIRLFRIEND gal pals while simultaneously hosting guests' interactions with the 'chat room audience,' opening the door to make a new friend connection. At the end of each Live Show, Ruiz and Sastry ask guests "What Are Friends For?", leading to soulful and hopeful allegories splashed with comedy and gratitude.

"We think that the skills and tools we use to build romantic relationships are the same skills we should be using in friendships. We wanted to use this platform to talk about the joyful parts and the sometimes uncomfortable conversations that come with keeping strong friendships," the two friends explain.

Live Show subscription and schedule available only on What Are Friends For Patreon account.

To date, 'What Are Friends For' weekly podcast episodes have included guests Javier Muñoz (Hamilton), Daniel J Watts (Tony Nominee, Tina: The Tina Turner Musical), Kelli O'Hara (Tony Winner, The King and I), Melissa Barrera (In The Heights the Movie), Carly Hughes (Pippin, The Christmas Edition and new holiday EP Mistletoe & Carly), and others. The latest episode of What Are Friends For is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Follow WAFF on Instagram @waffpodcast.

Executive Produced by Team Access Productions and Fast Nickel, Inc. Supervising producer is Philip Pisanchyn, consulting producers are Kathleen Choe and Megan Densmore.

Patreon link: https://www.patreon.com/waffpodcast

Official Website link: https://www.waffpodcast.com/